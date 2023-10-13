Before Market Opens: 9 things to know at 9 am on October 13, 2023

Indian markets are likely to open on a positive no... moreIndian markets are likely to open on a positive note on Wednesday following gains in global peers ahead of US inflation numbers. However, Treasury yields rose keeping investors cautious. Meanwhile, Gift Nifty was up 12 points. Let's take a look at some key market cues before opening today:

1/9Wall Street's main indexes closed lower on Thursday after a U.S. Treasury auction sent bond yields higher while investors were already digesting data that showed consumer prices rose more than anticipated in September. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 173.73 points, or 0.51%, to 33,631.14, the S&P 500 lost 27.34 points, or 0.62%, to 4,349.61 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 85.46 points, or 0.63%, to 13,574.22.

2/9Hong Kong stocks jumped nearly 2 percent in the last hour of trading, leading wider gains in the Asia-Pacific region as shares of big Chinese banks surged. Investors looked ahead to key US consumer inflation data for clues on the trajectory of the Federal Reserve’s monetary policy.Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index climbed 1.86 percent, while China’s benchmark CSI 300 ended 0.95 percent higher at 3,702.38. In Australia, the S&P/ASX 200 added 0.21 percent to close at 7103.1. In Japan, the Nikkei 225 ended 1.75 percent higher at 32,494.66, while South Korea’s Kospi finished up 1.21 percent at 2,479.82. Both benchmarks were at their respective highest closing levels since September 25.

3/9Equity benchmarks Nifty 50 and the Sensex closed in the negative territory on Thursday, October 12 on losses led by IT majors, including TCS, Infosys, HCL Tech and Tech Mahindra, even as global markets were largely positive with investors awaiting US and Indian inflation data. Nifty 50 opened at 19,822.70 against the previous close of 19,811.35 and touched its intraday high and low of 19,843.30 and 19,772.65 respectively. The index closed at 19,794, down 17 points, or 0.09 per cent. The Sensex opened at 66,564.57 against the previous close of 66,473.05 and touched its intraday high and low of 66,577.60 and 66,339.42 respectively. The 30-share pack finally closed at 66,408.39, down 65 points, or 0.10 per cent.

4/9At 8:20 am, the GIFT Nifty was trading 12 points or 0.06 percent higher at 19,687, indicating a positive opening for the Indian markets.

5/9Oil prices rose on Thursday, reversing earlier falls, on expectations that U.S. interest rates had peaked, but a lower demand growth forecast for next year from the International Energy Agency and higher U.S. inventories limited further gains. Brent futures rose by 57 cents, or 0.66 percent, to $86.32 a barrel, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude gained 21 cents, or 0.25 percent, to $83.68 a barrel. (REUTERS)

6/9Infosys’ September quarter numbers beat the consensus expectations but some negatives such as narrowing revenue growth guidance and weak outlook may keep the stock under pressure when it opens for trade. Infosys reported a 3 percent year-on-year (YoY) rise in net profit at ₹ 6,212 crore in Q2FY24 while its consolidated revenue for the quarter rose 7 percent to ₹ 38,994 crore. The IT major, however, narrowed its revenue growth guidance for the full year at the upper end and has now guided for revenue growth of 1-2.5 percent for the full year. (Pixabay)

7/9Gold prices pared gains on Thursday as dollar and Treasury yields ticked higher after U.S. consumer prices rose more than expected in September and raised worries that the Federal Reserve could keep rates higher for some time. Spot gold fell slightly by 0.1 percent to $1,872.29 per ounce, after hitting its highest level since Sept. 27 earlier in the session.

8/9Foreign institutional investors (FII) sold shares worth ₹ 1,862.57 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DII) bought ₹ 1,532.08 crore worth of stocks on October 12, provisional data from the National Stock Exchange (NSE) showed.