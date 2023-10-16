Before Market Opens: 9 things to know at 9 am on October 16, 2023

Updated: 16 Oct 2023, 08:40 AM IST

Indian markets are likely to open on a positive note on Monday despite caution in global peers ahead of China's Q3 GDP numbers, due later this week. Meanwhile, Gift Nifty was up 23 points, indicating a positive start to benchmark Nifty. Let's take a look at some key cues before market opening today:

1/9The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq closed lower on Friday as deteriorating consumer sentiment data and the Middle East conflict soured investors on riskier bets and overshadowed upbeat quarterly earnings from some of the largest U.S. banks. Wall Street's three major indexes opened higher but lost ground after a preliminary reading on U.S. consumer sentiment showed a sharp fall in October. The Dow managed a small gain. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 39.15 points, or 0.12 percent, to 33,670.29, the S&P 500 lost 21.83 points, or 0.50 percent, at 4,327.78 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 166.99 points, or 1.23 percent, to 13,407.23. (REUTERS)

2/9Asian markets started the week on a weaker note with Nikkei down 1.69 percent, while Kospi dropped 0.55 percent. Most notably, China will release its third-quarter gross domestic product numbers on Wednesday. Economists polled by Reuters expect a 4.4 percent year-on-year expansion, down from 6.3 percent in the previous quarter.

3/9At 8:20 am, the GIFT Nifty was trading 23 points or 0.12 percent higher at 19,723, indicating a positive opening for the Indian markets.

4/9Domestic benchmark equity indices slipped into red on Friday's session despite some intraday recoveries. In the last hour of the trade, index heavyweight stocks such as HDFC Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, State Bank of India, and Axis Bank witnessed major selling dragging down the benchmark indices. Nifty 50 lost 42.95 points to settle at 19,751.05. The Sensex falls 125.65 points to close at 66,282.74.

5/9HDFC Bank, the largest private sector lender in the country, is set to announce its earnings for the second quarter of FY24 on Monday, 16 October, 2023. This will be the first quarterly financial result of HDFC Bank after it was merged with mortgage lender Housing Development Finance Corporation (HDFC) effective July 1. HDFC Bank’s net interest income in Q2FY24 is estimated at ₹ 27,874 crore, up 8.6% YoY and down 3.6% QoQ. Net interest margin (NIM) is expected to be at 4.1%, down 5 bps sequentially and up 9 bps YoY. The bank is likely to post a net profit of ₹ 6,045 crore in the September quarter. (Bloomberg)

6/9Oil prices eased in early Asia trade on Monday, reversing last Friday's rally as investors waited to see if the Israel-Hamas conflict draws in other countries, which could drive up prices further and deal a fresh blow to the global economy. Brent futures fell 36 cents, or 0.4 percent, to $90.53 per barrel and U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude dropped 37 cents, or 0.4 percent, to $87.32 a barrel by 2215 GMT on Sunday. Both benchmarks rose nearly 6 percent on Friday, posting their highest daily percentage gains since April, as investors priced in the possibility of a wider Middle East conflict. (REUTERS)

7/9Gold prices slid on Monday after hitting a near one-month high earlier, as escalating fears of the conflict between Israel and Palestinian militant group Hamas boosted safe-haven bullion more than 3% higher in the last session. Spot gold fell 0.5% to $1,921.69 per ounce by 0102 GMT and U.S. gold futures dropped 0.4% to $1,934.40.

8/9Foreign institutional investors (FII) bought shares worth ₹ 317.01 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DII) sold ₹ 102.88 crore worth of stocks on October 13, provisional data from the National Stock Exchange (NSE) showed.