Before Market Opens: 9 things to know at 9 am on October 17, 2023

Updated: 17 Oct 2023, 08:28 AM IST

Indian markets are likely to muted note on Tuesday despite gains in global peers on optimism that ongoing diplomatic efforts may help Israel-Hamas war from expanding, however, ongoing Q2 earnings kept the investors on edge. Gift Nifty was also down 6 points. Let's look at market cues before opening:

1/9Major US stock indices ended sharply higher on Monday as investors were optimistic about the start of the earnings season, while transportation and small-cap shares also jumped. Market participants were monitoring the Israeli war in Gaza, but appeared to be taking more of a risk-on stance on Monday, with safe-haven gold prices down. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 314.25 points, or 0.93 percent, to 33,984.54, the S&P 500 gained 45.85 points, or 1.06 percent, to 4,373.63 and the Nasdaq Composite added 160.75 points, or 1.2 percent, to 13,567.98. (REUTERS)

2/9Asian stocks rose on optimism that ongoing diplomatic efforts may help prevent the Israel-Hamas war from expanding into a wider conflict. US President Joe Biden is set to visit Israel as part of a push to prevent the war from spreading. Secretary of State Antony Blinken also returned to Israel to meet Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, after talks with Arab governments. Japan's Nikkei rose 1.5 percent, Korea's Kospi gained 0.77 percent and Singapore's Straits Times advanced 0.8 percent.

3/9At 8:20 am, the GIFT Nifty was trading 6 points or 0.03 percent lower at 19,805, indicating a muted opening for the Indian markets.

4/9Frontline indices the Nifty 50 and the Sensex closed in the red on Monday, October 16, extending their losing run into the third consecutive session as weak global cues continued weighing on sentiment. Nifty 50 today opened at 19,737.25 against the previous close of 19,751.05 and touched its intraday high and low of 19,781.30 and 19,691.85 respectively. The index closed at 19,731.75, down 19 points, or 0.10 percent. The Sensex opened at 66,238.15 against the previous close of 66,282.74 and touched its intraday high and low of 66,342.75 and 66,039.38 respectively. The Sensex finally shut shop at 66,166.93, down 116 points, or 0.17 percent.

5/9Oil prices stabilised on Tuesday after a more than $1 slide on Monday amid hopes the U.S. would ease sanctions on producer Venezuela and as Washington stepped up efforts to prevent an escalation of the war between Israel and Hamas. Brent crude futures were up 3 cents at $89.68 a barrel, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude (WTI) were down 11 cents at $86.55 a barrel as of 0113 GMT. (REUTERS)

6/9HDFC Bank announced its July-September quarter results for fiscal 2023-24 (Q2FY24), reporting a rise of 50.6 percent in standalone net profit at ₹ 15,976.11 crore, compared to ₹ 10,605.78 crore in the corresponding period last year. The net interest income (NII) -the difference between interest earned and interest expended - of India's largest private lender grew 30.27 percent to ₹ 27,385.23 crore, compared to ₹ 21,021.16 crore in the year-ago period. (Bloomberg)

7/9Gold prices were subdued on Tuesday as U.S. Treasury yields extended gains, ahead of economic data and Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell's speech this week that could steer upcoming interest rate decisions. Spot gold dropped 0.2% to $1,916.20 per ounce by 0121 GMT, and U.S. gold futures fell 0.2% to $1,929.90.

8/9The Indian rupee ended at record closing low of 83.28 against the US dollar on Monday. The local currency depreciated by 2 paise to end at 83.28 a dollar as against Friday’s close of 83.26. During the day, the local currency hit a one-year low of 83.28 against the USD. The rupee touched a record low of 83.29 in October 2022.