Before Market Opens: 9 things to know at 9 am on October 18, 2023

9 Photos . Updated: 18 Oct 2023, 08:37 AM IST

Indian markets are likely to open lower on Wednesd... moreIndian markets are likely to open lower on Wednesday following caution in global peers amid escalating geopolitical conflict. Meanwhile, Gift Nifty was trading 19 points lower, indicating a weak start to benchmark Nifty. Let's take a look at some key market cues before the market opens today:

1/9The Nasdaq dipped and the benchmark US Treasury yields surged on Tuesday as robust economic data and strong third-quarter earnings suggested the Federal Reserve may keep policy tight for longer than expected. All three major US stock indices wavered throughout the session but the S&P 500 and the Dow closed essentially flat, while interest rate-sensitive megacap stocks weighed on the Nasdaq, which posted a modest loss. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 13.11 points, or 0.04 percent, to 33,997.65, the S&P 500 lost 0.43 points, or 0.01 percent, to 4,373.2 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 34.24 points, or 0.25 percent, to 13,533.75. (REUTERS)

2/9Asian shares stuttered on Wednesday as a blast at a Gaza hospital dealt a blow to hopes for containing the crisis, while bonds nursed heavy losses as strong US retail data argued for a punishingly long stretch of high rates. However, the outlook for the world economy did take a small turn for the better as China reported annual economic growth of 4.9% in the third quarter, beating forecasts for 4.4%. The cautious mood left MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan a shade lower, while Japan's Nikkei dipped 0.2%.

3/9At 8:20 am, the GIFT Nifty was trading 19 points or 0.10 percent lower at 19,792, indicating a negative opening for the Indian markets.

4/9Key equity indices the Sensex and the Nifty 50 ended with gains on Tuesday, snapping their three-day losing run, on widespread buying across various sectors amid positive global cues. While the Israel-Hamas conflict endures and concerns about its potential spread to other nations persist, investors appear to have shifted their attention towards corporate earnings and macroeconomic indicators. Nifty closed the day at 19,811.50, up 80 points, or 0.40 percent. Whereas, the 30-share pack closed the day at 66,428.09, up 261 points, or 0.39 percent. (MINT_PRINT)

5/9Oil prices gained nearly $2 in early trade on Wednesday after industry data showed a bigger-than-expected draw in US crude stocks amid worries about supply disruptions from the Middle East due to a deepening Israel-Hamas conflict. Brent crude futures jumped $1.62, or 1.8 percent, to $91.49 a barrel at 0148, with markets also braced for Chinese GDP numbers. West Texas Intermediate crude (WTI) futures were up $1.77, or 2 percent, at $88.43 a barrel. (REUTERS)

6/9Bajaj Finance Ltd on Tuesday reported a consolidated net profit of ₹ 3,550.80 crore in the second quarter of FY24, registering a growth of 27.7% from ₹ 2,780.65 crore in the corresponding quarter of last year. Net interest income (NII) of the non-banking finance company (NBFC), on a consolidated basis, in Q2FY24 increased by 26% to ₹ 8,845 crore from ₹ 7,002 crore, year-on-year (YoY), according to company's exchange filing.

7/9Gold prices rose on Wednesday after a deadly blast in Gaza fuelled fears of an escalating regional conflict, keeping the safe-haven asset in demand among nervous investors despite robust U.S. economic data and a high rate scenario. Spot gold climbed 0.4% to $1,929.89 per ounce by 0123 GMT, and U.S. gold futures also jumped 0.4% to $1,942.70.

8/9The Indian rupee ended 2 paise higher against the US dollar on Tuesday led by a positive trend in the domestic equity markets. The rupee ended at 83.26 a dollar as compared to its previous close of 83.28.