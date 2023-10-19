Before Market Opens: 9 things to know at 9 am on October 19, 2023

9 Photos . Updated: 19 Oct 2023, 08:26 AM IST

Indian markets are likely to open lower on Thursda... moreIndian markets are likely to open lower on Thursday following weakness in global peers as US Treasury yields rose again and Middle East tensions escalated. Meanwhile, Gift Nifty was also down 21 points, indicating a weak start. Let's take a look at some key market cues before the opening today:

1/9U.S. stocks ended sharply lower on Wednesday, with the S&P 500 and Nasdaq falling more than 1% each, as Treasury yields rose again and investors assessed the latest batch of quarterly corporate results and forecasts. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 332.57 points, or 0.98%, to 33,665.08, the S&P 500 lost 58.6 points, or 1.34%, to 4,314.6 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 219.45 points, or 1.62%, to 13,314.30. (REUTERS)

2/9Asian shares slid on Thursday as risk aversion prevailed in the market due to mounting worries over Middle East tensions, while gold prices stayed near two-month peaks with investors seeking safer assets. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was 1.11% lower and on course for a 1.4% decline in the week. Japan's Nikkei sank 1.35%. The broad sell-off in U.S. Treasuries continued into Asian hours with the yield on 10-year notes touching a fresh 16-year high as investors come to grips with the Federal Reserve's messaging that interest rates may stay higher for longer. Yields rise when bond prices fall.

3/9At 8:20 am, the GIFT Nifty was trading 21 points or 0.11 percent lower at 19,572, indicating a negative opening for the Indian markets. (Unsplash)

4/9The domestic market witnessed significant selling pressure on Wednesday, October 18, which made the benchmarks the Sensex and the Nifty 50 conclude the day in negative territory. This downturn could be attributed to growing concerns about an escalation of the Israel-Hamas conflict. Nifty closed with a loss of 140 points, or 0.71 percent at 19,671.10, whereas Sensex ended the day at 65,877.02, down 551 points, or 0.83 percent.

5/9Oil prices fell on Thursday, reversing gains in the previous session, after OPEC showed no signs of supporting Iran's call for an oil embargo on Israel and as the United States plans to ease Venezuela sanctions to allow more oil to flow globally. Brent futures for December fell 74 cents to $90.76 a barrel. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) futures for November, which expires on Friday, dropped 57 cents to trade at $87.75 per barrel. The more active December WTI was down 51 cents to $86.76 a barrel at 0047 GMT. (REUTERS)

6/9ITC Ltd is likely to report a healthy 10.5 percent year-on-year (YoY) growth in net profit in Q2 FY24, primarily led by sales of cigarettes, price hikes in FMCG products, and strong demand in the hotels segment. The cigarette and FMCG company will announce its Q2FY24 earnings on October 19. ITC Ltd's Q2FY24 net profit is likely to come in at ₹ 4,889 crore for the July-September quarter. Standalone revenue for the quarter is expected to grow 4.6 percent YoY to ₹ 17,216 crore. Operating profit margins are likely to rise moderately, by 68 basis points YoY to 37 percent.

7/9Gold prices edged higher on Thursday to hover near a 2-1/2-month high as escalating Middle East turmoil lifted demand for the safe-haven asset, while investors looked forward to U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell's speech due later in the day. Spot gold was up 0.2% at $1,950.83 per ounce by 0127 GMT, after hitting its highest since Aug. 1 on Tuesday. U.S. gold futures eased 0.3% to $1,962.90.

8/9The Indian rupee ended 1 paisa lower against the US dollar on Wednesday amid surging crude oil prices overseas and negative cues from domestic equity markets. The local unit ended at 83.27 a dollar as compared to its previous close of 83.26. However, fresh foreign capital inflows and a weak greenback against major rivals overseas restricted the loss in rupee, forex traders said.