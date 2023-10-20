Before Market Opens: 9 things to know at 9 am on October 20, 2023

9 Photos . Updated: 20 Oct 2023, 08:27 AM IST

Indian markets are likely to open lower on Friday,... moreIndian markets are likely to open lower on Friday, extending loss for 3rd session following weakness in global peers as US yields rose again and Fed Chair Jerome Powell said inflation was still too high. Meanwhile, Gift Nifty was down 43 points. Let's take a look at some key cues before opening:

1/9US stocks ended solidly lower on Thursday, with shares of Tesla falling after its results and Treasury yields surging as Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell spoke about monetary policy and investors worried whether interest rates would stay higher for longer. Treasury yields rose further and the benchmark 10-year note yield was at a 16-year high of almost 5 percent. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 250.91 points, or 0.75 percent, to 33,414.17, the S&P 500 lost 36.6 points, or 0.85 percent, to 4,278 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 128.13 points, or 0.96 percent, to 13,186.18. (REUTERS)

2/9Asian shares plumbed a fresh 11-month trough on Friday as fears of a regional conflict in the Middle East intensified and as a relentless rise in long-term U.S. yields pressured valuations, while supply concerns lifted oil prices further. A much-watched speech overnight from Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell led to a choppy market response, although most investors leaned further into bets that the Fed will extend its rate pause in November. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan skidded 0.8% to a fresh low since November last year, bringing the weekly loss to a sizeable 3%. Tokyo's Nikkei fell 1% and was down 3.6% for the week.

3/9At 8:20 am, the GIFT Nifty was trading 43 points or 0.2 percent lower at 19,517, indicating a negative opening for the Indian markets.

4/9Domestic market benchmarks the Sensex and the Nifty 50 closed in the negative territory for the second consecutive session on Thursday, October 19 amid weak global cues. Nifty 50 closed the day at 19,624.70, down 46 points, or 0.24 percent while the Sensex fell 248 points, or 0.38 percent, to end at 65,629.24. Mid and smallcaps outperformed the benchmark Sensex. The BSE Midcap index ended 0.08 per cent lower while the Smallcap index ended with a gain of 0.07 per cent.

5/9Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell suggested the US central bank is inclined to hold interest rates steady again at its next meeting while leaving open the possibility of a future hike if policymakers see further signs of resilient economic growth. The comments effectively affirm market expectations for the Fed to skip a rate increase for a second straight meeting when officials gather on October 31 and Novemver 1. The Fed chief also said a recent run-up in long-term Treasury yields, if they persist, could lessen the need for further hikes “at the margin,” echoing his colleagues and underscoring the importance of tightening financial conditions to the rate outlook over the coming months. (REUTERS)

6/9Tata Motors on Thursday said it has inked a pact to acquire a 26.79 percent stake in digital platform Freight Tiger for ₹ 150 crore. The company and Freight Commerce Solutions have signed a securities subscription agreement (SSA) and a shareholders agreement (SHA) for the acquisition of the stake in Freight Tiger, the Mumbai-based auto major said in a regulatory filing. The SSA also includes a provision enabling Tata Motors to further invest ₹ 100 crore over the next two years, at the then prevailing market value, it added. Freight Tiger is a digital platform that provides end-to-end logistics value chain solutions for cargo movement in the country.

7/9The Indian rupee ended little changed against the US dollar on Thursday amid softening crude prices and lingering geopolitical uncertainties. The local unit ended at 83.25 a dollar as compared to its previous close of 83.26.

8/9Foreign institutional investors (FII) sold shares worth ₹ 1,093.47 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DII) purchased ₹ 736.15 crore worth of stocks on October 19, provisional data from the National Stock Exchange (NSE) showed.