Before Market Opens: 9 things to know at 9 am on October 23, 2023

Updated: 23 Oct 2023, 08:27 AM IST

Indian markets are likely to open higher on Monday... moreIndian markets are likely to open higher on Monday despite losses in global peers as better-than-expected Sept quarter earnings kept investors positive. Meanwhile, Gift Nifty was down 43 points, indicating a weak start to benchmark Nifty. Let's take a look at some key cues before market opening:

1/9US stocks ended sharply lower for the day and week on Friday as investors worried about more interest rate hikes and the Israel-Hamas conflict spreading. The S&P 500 and Nasdaq fell more than 1 percent each. All of the S&P 500 index's 11 sectors ended lower in broad-based selling, with technology and financials among the biggest drags. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 286.89 points, or 0.86 percent, to 33,127.28, the S&P 500 lost 53.84 points, or 1.26 percent, to 4,224.16 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 202.37 points, or 1.53 percent, to 12,983.81. For the week, the Dow was down 1.6 percent, the S&P 500 fell 2.4 percent and the Nasdaq slid 3.2 percent. (REUTERS)

2/9Asian shares drifted lower on Monday as the risk of a wider conflict in the Middle East clouded sentiment in a week laden with data on U.S. growth and inflation as well as earnings from some of the world's largest tech companies. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan slipped 0.1% to be near its lowest in almost a year. Japan's Nikkei eased 0.4%, as did South Korea's market.

3/9At 8:20 am, the GIFT Nifty was trading 51 points or 0.27 percent higher at 19,478, indicating a positive opening for the Indian markets. (Unsplash)

4/9Domestic equity benchmarks the Nifty 50 and the Sensex ended in negative territory for the third consecutive session on Friday, October 20, as soaring US Treasury yields, concerns about potential interest rate hikes by the US Fed, and the ongoing war between Israel and Hamas kept investors on edge. Nifty 50 closed at 19,542.65, down 82 points, or 0.42 percent. Meanwhile, the 30-share index closed the day at 65,397.62, down 232 points, or 0.35 percent, with 20 stocks in the red.

5/9Oil prices eased on Monday as aid convoys started to arrive in the Gaza Strip over the weekend amid diplomatic efforts to contain a conflict between Israel and the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas from spreading to the wider oil-rich region. Brent crude futures fell 60 cents to $91.56 a barrel and US West Texas Intermediate crude futures lost 61 cent to trade at $87.47 a barrel at 0038 GMT. (AFP)

6/9ICICI bank reported a 35.8% YoY rise in its standalone net profit to ₹ 10,261 for the September quarter of FY24 against ₹ 7557.84 crore in the year ago period. ICIC Bank's net interest income (NII) increased by 23.8% YoY to ₹ 18,308 crore in the July-September quarter from ₹ 14,787 crore in the year ago period. Bank's net interest margin stood at 4.53% in Q2FY24.

7/9Gold prices fell on Monday, retreating from a five-month peak scaled in the previous session, as robust U.S. Treasury yields cut demand for the non-yielding asset ahead of key inflation and economic growth data due later this week. Spot gold dropped 0.8% to $1,965.89 per ounce by 0104 GMT, and U.S. gold futures slid 0.9% to $1,977.10.

8/9The Indian rupee ended 13 paise higher against the US dollar on Friday, logging its biggest one-day gain in three weeks, helped by likely central bank intervention. The local currency ended at 83.12 a dollar as compared to previous close of 83.25, to log its best one-day gain since September 29. For the week, the rupee appreciated 0.2% and recorded its biggest weekly advance in two months.