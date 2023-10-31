Before Market Opens: 9 things to know at 9 am on October 31, 2023

9 Photos . Updated: 31 Oct 2023, 08:24 AM IST

Share Via

Indian markets are likely open on a flat note on T... moreIndian markets are likely open on a flat note on Tuesday, following mixed trade in Asian peers ahead of a key monetary policy decision by the Bank of Japan. Gift Nifty was down 10 points, indicating a muted start. Let's take a look at some key market cues before the market opens today:

1/9Wall Street rallied on Monday, kicking off what promises to be a hectic week that includes a heavy earnings docket, economic data and the Federal Reserve's two-day monetary policy meeting. All three major U.S. stock indexes closed up more than 1%, bouncing back from the previous week's sell-off. Interest rate sensitive megacap stocks, led by Microsoft Corp, Amazon.com, and Apple Inc provided the most upside muscle. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 511.37 points, or 1.58%, to 32,928.96, the S&P 500 gained 49.45 points, or 1.20%, to 4,166.82 and the Nasdaq Composite added 146.47 points, or 1.16%, to 12,789.48. (REUTERS)

2/9Asia-Pacific markets were mixed ahead of a key monetary policy decision by the Bank of Japan, and fresh economic data points throughout the region. The Bank of Japan will conclude its two-day policy meeting later in the day, with investors watching for any signs of the central bank raising its inflation forecasts. Japan’s Nikkei 225 dipped 0.34 percent, while the Topix added 0.22 percent at open. South Korea’s Kospi gained 0.37 percent. The Kosdaq edged 0.06 percent lower. Futures for Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index stood at 17,393, pointing to a weaker open compared to the HSI’s close of 17,406.36. In Australia, the S&P/ASX 200 was 0.47 percent higher.

3/9Key equity indices the Sensex and the Nifty 50 closed in the positive territory for the second consecutive session on Monday, October 30, on gains led by select heavyweights including Reliance Industries, HDFC Bank and ICICI Bank, amid positive global cues. Nifty 50 today opened at 19,053.40 against the previous close of 19,047.25 and touched its intraday high and low of 19,158.50 and 18,940, respectively. The index finally closed at 19,140.90, up 94 points, or 0.49 percent.The Sensex opened at 63,885.56 against the previous close of 63,782.80 and touched the intraday high and low of 64,184.58 and 63,431.45 respectively. The 30-share pack closed at 64,112.65, up 330 points, or 0.52 percent.

4/9At 8:20 am, the GIFT Nifty was trading 10 points or 0.05 percent lower at 19,215, indicating a muted opening for the Indian markets.

5/9Oil prices dipped even after Israel sent ground forces into the Gaza Strip, raising tensions in the Middle East, as investors closely monitor the U.S. Federal Reserve’s monetary policy meeting later this week. Global benchmark Brent was down 2.8 percent at $87.89 per barrel. The US West Texas Intermediate futures last declined 3.5 percent to $82.57 per barrel. (REUTERS)

6/9TVS Motor Company on 30 October announced its quarterly reports for September 2023 and said its net profit grew 32% at ₹ 537 crore for Q2 FY2023-24, as against ₹ 408 crore during Q2 of FY 2022-23. Apart from this, the firm's operating revenue increased by 13% at ₹ 8,145 crore in the September quarter of FY 2023-24, compared to ₹ 7,219 crore in Q2 of last year, it said in a stock regulatory filing. (MINT_PRINT)

7/9The Indian rupee ended flat against the US dollar on Monday, as support from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) defended the local unit from month-end dollar demand from importers, analysts said. The local currency ended at 83.25 a dollar as compared to Friday’s close of 83.25.

8/9Foreign institutional investors sold shares worth ₹ 1,761.86 crore, while domestic institutional investors bought ₹ 1,328.47 crore worth of stocks on October 30, provisional data from the National Stock Exchange showed.