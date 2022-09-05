Bengaluru flooded after rain, boats on streets. See photos 11 Photos . Updated: 05 Sep 2022, 04:18 PM IST Livemint As incessant rainfall continues to batter the city... moreAs incessant rainfall continues to batter the city, people in Bengaluru have to face difficulty due to excessive flooding and water logging. The rescue team had to send rafts to take out people from the flooded areas 1/11Heavy rainfall in Bengaluru has led to flood-like situations in several parts of the city on Monday. The key roads and main areas are submerged in water. Drivers had to face severe difficulties while travelling on the roads. (Mallika Nallusamy via REUTERS) 2/11People travelling from or via Bellandur, Sarjapura Road, Whitefield, Outer Ring Road, and BEML Layout had to face difficulty due to the flooded roads. The road from Spice Garden to Whitefield was also shut due to the situation. (AFP) 3/11Pedestrians had to make their way from the waterlogged roads and footpaths that went invisible under the water. Many state-run buses were stuck on roads and under-bridges that were taken out by the people (Mallika Nallusamy via REUTERS) 4/11Local residents have said that such situations are a part of their experience of monsoon in Bengaluru. However, this time even some of the most premium societies of the city also faced flood like situations this monsoon. (AFP) 5/11Apart from cars and motorbikes stuck on roads, even the large vehicles weren't left untouched by the heavy flooding in the city. Many people uploaded photos on Twitter of the flooded colonies and roads of Bengaluru. (AFP) 6/11The police have suggested the common people to avoid stepping out of their homes amid heavy rainfall. Many people have asked for the state government to intervene into the situation. (AFP) 7/11There are also incidents of people drowning in the waterlogged roads. Near, the Marathahalli-Silk Board junction road, a man was rescued by a a security guard after he was stuck in the waterlogged road, reporter ANI (ANI/Twitter) 8/11Near the tech centre of ORR Bangalore, rescue team went on raft on the flooded Balagere road to save people stuck due to rainfall. The city has experienced severe flooding for the second time in two weeks. (@the_critique_of/Twitter) 9/11Parking lots and basements of residential buildings and colonies were completely submerged in water. The residents were forced to take out the water from their home to control the situation. (ANI/Twitter) 10/11Due to rain, several cars were completely submerged under water in the city. In one such incident, people had to pull out the car from flooded area in Rainbow Drive Layout at Sarjapur, in Bengaluru on Monday (PTI) 11/11Fire fighters came on boats to evacuate residents from flooded Rainbow Drive Layout locality after heavy monsoon rains at Sarjapur, in Bengaluru on Monday (PTI)