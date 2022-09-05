Bengaluru flooded after rain, boats on streets. See photos

11 Photos . Updated: 05 Sep 2022, 04:18 PM IST

As incessant rainfall continues to batter the city... moreAs incessant rainfall continues to batter the city, people in Bengaluru have to face difficulty due to excessive flooding and water logging. The rescue team had to send rafts to take out people from the flooded areas