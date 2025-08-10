Bengaluru: PM Narendra Modi inaugurates Yellow line of Namma Metro Rail | In Pics

10 Photos . Updated: 10 Aug 2025, 01:28 PM IST

The Yellow Line is part of the Metro Phase-2 project and has a route length of over 19 km with 16 stations. The project is worth around ₹7,160 crore. With the opening of this yellow line, the operational metro network in Bengaluru will increase to over 96 km.

1/10In this screenshot from @NarendraModi via YouTube on Aug. 10, 2025, Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the flag-off of the Yellow Line of Namma Metro, in Bengaluru. Union Minister Manohar Lal, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and state Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar also seen. (PTI Photo)(PTI08_10_2025_000050B) (@NarendraModi)

2/10In this screenshot from @NarendraModi via YouTube on Aug. 10, 2025, Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the flag-off of the Yellow Line of Namma Metro, in Bengaluru. Union Minister Manohar Lal, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and state Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar also seen. (PTI Photo)(PTI08_10_2025_000051A) (@NarendraModi)

3/10In this screenshot from @NarendraModi via YouTube on Aug. 10, 2025, Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacts with students during the flag-off of the Yellow Line of Namma Metro, in Bengaluru. Karnataka Governor Thaawar Chand Gehlot and state Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar also seen. (PTI Photo)(PTI08_10_2025_000058A) (@NarendraModi)

4/10India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi waves upon his arrival to inaugurate the new Vande Bharat passenger train and Yellow Line of the Namma Metro in Bengaluru on August 10, 2025. (Photo by Idrees MOHAMMED / AFP) (AFP)

5/10In this screenshot from @NarendraModi via YouTube on Aug. 10, 2025, Prime Minister Narendra Modi flags off Vande Bharat Express train from Bengaluru to Belagavi, at KSR Railway Station, in Bengaluru. (PTI Photo)(PTI08_10_2025_000038B) (@NarendraModi)

6/10In this screenshot from @NarendraModi via YouTube on Aug. 10, 2025, Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacts with students during the flag-off ceremony of Vande Bharat Express train from Bengaluru to Belagavi, at KSR Railway Station, in Bengaluru. (PTI Photo)(PTI08_10_2025_000041B) (@NarendraModi)

7/10In this image released by @CMofKarnataka via X on Aug. 10, 2025, Prime Minister Narendra Modi receives a warm welcome from Karnataka Governor Thaawar Chand Gehlot and state Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on his arrival, in Bengaluru. (@CMofKarnataka on X via PTI Photo)(PTI08_10_2025_000042B) (@CMofKarnataka)

8/10In this handout image released on Aug. 10, 2025, Prime Minister Narendra Modi receives a warm welcome on his arrival, in Bengaluru. Karnataka Chief Secretary Shalini Rajneesh also present. (Handout via PTI Photo) (PTI)

9/10In this screenshot from Narendra Modi via YouTube on Aug. 10, 2025, Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the flagging off ceremony of Vande Bharat Express train from Bengaluru to Belagavi, at KSR Railway Station, in Bengaluru. (PTI Photo)(PTI08_10_2025_000040B) (@NarendraModi)