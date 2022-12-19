Best premium smartwatches for Android phone users 5 Photos . Updated: 19 Dec 2022, 04:56 PM IST Livemint Looking to buy a premium smartwatch? While iPhone users have Apple Watch, Android users find it challenging to decide, given the various choices in the market. Here are top five premium smartwatches for Android phone users 1/5Fossil Gen 6 Smartwatch | The smartwatch has a 1.28-inch color AMOLED display and comes powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon Wear 4100. It comes with 3 ATM rating and is resistant to water. 2/5Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 | It is offered in both LTE and Bluetooth models. The smartwatch comes with an optical heart rate sensor and has a Sapphire crystal display which is scratch and water-resistant 3/5Garmin Venue 2 Plus | The smartwatch has a bright, crisp AMOLED display and is offered in three colours. It offers features like Body Battery energy levels, sleep score and insights, fitness age, stress tracking and more 4/5Google Pixel Watch | The smartwatch comes with Fitbit Activity Tracking. It also offers heart rate tracking along with emergency SOS alert. It comes with a starting price of ₹42,900 5/5Fitbit Versa 4 | It is equipped with more than 40 exercise modes and shows your fitness stats in real time. It has built-in GPS for pace and distance