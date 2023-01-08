OPEN APP
Home / Photos / Best selling smartphones in India in Q4, 2022

Best selling smartphones in India in Q4, 2022

5 Photos . Updated: 08 Jan 2023, 01:02 PM IST Livemint
  • Counterpoint research's latest report has revealed smartphone sales data for the last quarter of 2022. As per the data, iPhone 13 was the best selling smartphone of the country for the first time.
Apple iPhone 13 | The smartphone comes powered by A15 bionic chipset and has 12MP dual cameras at the back
1/5Apple iPhone 13 | The smartphone comes powered by A15 bionic chipset and has 12MP dual cameras at the back
Xiaomi Redmi A1 | The smartphone comes with a leather texture design and is equipped with AI dual rear camera
2/5Xiaomi Redmi A1 | The smartphone comes with a leather texture design and is equipped with AI dual rear camera
Samsung Galaxy A04s | The handset comes with a 50MP camera and houses a 5,000mAh battery
3/5Samsung Galaxy A04s | The handset comes with a 50MP camera and houses a 5,000mAh battery
Samsung Galaxy M13 |  The device is backed by a 6,000mAh battery and comes with three camera sensors having 50MP rear camera
4/5Samsung Galaxy M13 |  The device is backed by a 6,000mAh battery and comes with three camera sensors having 50MP rear camera
Realme C35 | The smartphone comes powered by Unisoc Tiger T616 processor and features an 8MP camera at the front
5/5Realme C35 | The smartphone comes powered by Unisoc Tiger T616 processor and features an 8MP camera at the front
OTHER GALLERIES

Recommended For You

Trending Stocks

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My ReadsWatchlistFeedbackRedeem a Gift CardLogout