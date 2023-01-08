Best selling smartphones in India in Q4, 2022 5 Photos . Updated: 08 Jan 2023, 01:02 PM IST Livemint Counterpoint research's latest report has revealed smartphone sales data for the last quarter of 2022. As per the data, iPhone 13 was the best selling smartphone of the country for the first time. 1/5Apple iPhone 13 | The smartphone comes powered by A15 bionic chipset and has 12MP dual cameras at the back 2/5Xiaomi Redmi A1 | The smartphone comes with a leather texture design and is equipped with AI dual rear camera 3/5Samsung Galaxy A04s | The handset comes with a 50MP camera and houses a 5,000mAh battery 4/5Samsung Galaxy M13 | The device is backed by a 6,000mAh battery and comes with three camera sensors having 50MP rear camera 5/5Realme C35 | The smartphone comes powered by Unisoc Tiger T616 processor and features an 8MP camera at the front