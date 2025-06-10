BET Awards 2025: Star-studded moments celebrating the best in entertainment| In Pics

10 Photos . Updated: 10 Jun 2025, 09:04 AM IST

The BET Awards 2025 celebrated its 25th anniversary on June 9 at the Peacock Theatre in Los Angeles. Here are some moments from the event.

1/10US actress Taraji P. Henson performs on stage during the 2025 BET Awards at the Peacock Theatre in Los Angeles on June 9, 2025. (AFP)

2/10Ledisi delivers a performance of BLKWMN during the BET Awards on Monday, June 9, 2025, at the Peacock Theatre in Los Angeles. (Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)

3/10US rapper Playboi Carti takes the stage for a performance during the 2025 BET Awards on June 9, 2025. (AFP)

4/10Kevin Hart arrives at the BET Awards 2025 on Monday at the Peacock Theatre in Los Angeles. (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

5/10Host Kevin Hart presents multiple BET Awards to Kendrick Lamar, the Album of the Year winner, in celebration of his success during the BET Awards 2025 at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles. (Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)

6/10Mariah Carey takes the stage for a performance during the 2025 BET Awards on Monday, June 9, in Los Angeles. (Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)

7/10Mya makes her entrance at the 2025 BET Awards at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles. (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

8/10Jamie Foxx accepts the Ultimate Icon Award during the 2025 BET Awards at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles, as Stevie Wonder looks on from the right. (Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)

9/10Doechii accepts the award for Best Female Hip-Hop Artist during the 2025 BET Awards on Monday, June 9, at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles. (Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)