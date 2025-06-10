Explore
Active Stocks
Tue Jun 10 2025 09:07:13
  1. Reliance Industries share price
  2. 1,448.60 0.00%
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 157.80 0.35%
  1. Hdfc Bank share price
  2. 1,983.00 0.22%
  1. Wipro share price
  2. 252.30 0.40%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 718.05 0.03%
Business News/ Photos / BET Awards 2025: Star-studded moments celebrating the best in entertainment| In Pics

BET Awards 2025: Star-studded moments celebrating the best in entertainment| In Pics

10 Photos . Updated: 10 Jun 2025, 09:04 AM IST Moushumi Mahanta

The BET Awards 2025 celebrated its 25th anniversary on June 9 at the Peacock Theatre in Los Angeles. Here are some moments from the event. 

US actress Taraji P. Henson performs on stage during the 2025 BET Awards at the Peacock Theatre in Los Angeles on June 9, 2025. (AFP)

1/10US actress Taraji P. Henson performs on stage during the 2025 BET Awards at the Peacock Theatre in Los Angeles on June 9, 2025. (AFP)

Ledisi delivers a performance of BLKWMN during the BET Awards on Monday, June 9, 2025, at the Peacock Theatre in Los Angeles. (Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)

2/10Ledisi delivers a performance of BLKWMN during the BET Awards on Monday, June 9, 2025, at the Peacock Theatre in Los Angeles. (Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)

US rapper Playboi Carti takes the stage for a performance during the 2025 BET Awards on June 9, 2025. (AFP)

3/10US rapper Playboi Carti takes the stage for a performance during the 2025 BET Awards on June 9, 2025. (AFP)

Kevin Hart arrives at the BET Awards 2025 on Monday at the Peacock Theatre in Los Angeles. (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

4/10Kevin Hart arrives at the BET Awards 2025 on Monday at the Peacock Theatre in Los Angeles. (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Host Kevin Hart presents multiple BET Awards to Kendrick Lamar, the Album of the Year winner, in celebration of his success during the BET Awards 2025 at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles. (Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)

5/10Host Kevin Hart presents multiple BET Awards to Kendrick Lamar, the Album of the Year winner, in celebration of his success during the BET Awards 2025 at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles. (Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)

Mariah Carey takes the stage for a performance during the 2025 BET Awards on Monday, June 9, in Los Angeles. (Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)

6/10Mariah Carey takes the stage for a performance during the 2025 BET Awards on Monday, June 9, in Los Angeles. (Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)

Mya makes her entrance at the 2025 BET Awards at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles. (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

7/10Mya makes her entrance at the 2025 BET Awards at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles. (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Jamie Foxx accepts the Ultimate Icon Award during the 2025 BET Awards at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles, as Stevie Wonder looks on from the right. (Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)

8/10Jamie Foxx accepts the Ultimate Icon Award during the 2025 BET Awards at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles, as Stevie Wonder looks on from the right. (Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)

Doechii accepts the award for Best Female Hip-Hop Artist during the 2025 BET Awards on Monday, June 9, at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles. (Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)

9/10Doechii accepts the award for Best Female Hip-Hop Artist during the 2025 BET Awards on Monday, June 9, at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles. (Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)

Kai Cenat, host Kevin Hart, and Druski speak on stage during the 2025 BET Awards. (Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)

10/10Kai Cenat, host Kevin Hart, and Druski speak on stage during the 2025 BET Awards. (Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)

OTHER GALLERIES
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue