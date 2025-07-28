Beyoncé sets style statement as she concludes Cowboy Carter tour with unique looks | Top stunning outfits in pics

Cowboy Carter tour: Beyoncé concluded Cowboy Carter on July 26, in Paradise, Nevada almost three months after it commenced on April 28 this year in Inglewood, California.

1/7Destiny’s Child bandmates Kelly Rowland and Michelle Williams reunited onstage with Beyoncé in a full-circle moment that lit up the stadium. (Instagram @Beyoncé )

2/7Beyoncé performed fan favourites like ‘Bootylicious’ and ‘Lose My Breath’ with Destiny’s Child's Kelly Rowland and Michelle Williams. (X @COWBOY CARTER Tour)

3/7Beyoncé's final show of Cowboy Carter tour took place on Saturday at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. (X @COWBOY CARTER Tour)

4/7The Las Vegas July 26 concert marks the grand finale to her 32-stop historic stadium tour. (X @COWBOY CARTER Tour)

5/7Jay-Z joined Beyoncé at the Las Vegas and performed ‘Crazy in Love’ which was followed by his hit ‘Ni as in Paris.’ (Instagram @Beyoncé)

6/7Shaboozey made his first onstage appearance with Beyoncé during the final Cowboy Carter Tour stop in Vegas. (Instagram @Beyoncé)