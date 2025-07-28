Explore
Business News/ Photos / Beyoncé sets style statement as she concludes Cowboy Carter tour with unique looks | Top stunning outfits in pics

Beyoncé sets style statement as she concludes Cowboy Carter tour with unique looks | Top stunning outfits in pics

7 Photos . Updated: 28 Jul 2025, 08:56 AM IST Fareha Naaz

Cowboy Carter tour: Beyoncé concluded Cowboy Carter on July 26, in Paradise, Nevada almost three months after it commenced on April 28 this year in Inglewood, California.

Destiny’s Child bandmates Kelly Rowland and Michelle Williams reunited onstage with Beyoncé in a full-circle moment that lit up the stadium. (Instagram @Beyoncé )

1/7Destiny’s Child bandmates Kelly Rowland and Michelle Williams reunited onstage with Beyoncé in a full-circle moment that lit up the stadium. (Instagram @Beyoncé )

Beyoncé performed fan favourites like ‘Bootylicious’ and ‘Lose My Breath’ with Destiny’s Child's Kelly Rowland and Michelle Williams.  (X @COWBOY CARTER Tour)

2/7Beyoncé performed fan favourites like ‘Bootylicious’ and ‘Lose My Breath’ with Destiny’s Child's Kelly Rowland and Michelle Williams.  (X @COWBOY CARTER Tour)

Beyoncé's final show of Cowboy Carter tour took place on Saturday at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. (X @COWBOY CARTER Tour)

3/7Beyoncé's final show of Cowboy Carter tour took place on Saturday at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. (X @COWBOY CARTER Tour)

The Las Vegas July 26 concert marks the grand finale to her 32-stop historic stadium tour. (X @COWBOY CARTER Tour)

4/7The Las Vegas July 26 concert marks the grand finale to her 32-stop historic stadium tour. (X @COWBOY CARTER Tour)

Jay-Z joined Beyoncé at the Las Vegas and performed ‘Crazy in Love’ which was followed by his hit ‘Ni as in Paris.’  (Instagram @Beyoncé)

5/7Jay-Z joined Beyoncé at the Las Vegas and performed ‘Crazy in Love’ which was followed by his hit ‘Ni as in Paris.’  (Instagram @Beyoncé)

Shaboozey made his first onstage appearance with Beyoncé during the final Cowboy Carter Tour stop in Vegas.  (Instagram @Beyoncé)

6/7Shaboozey made his first onstage appearance with Beyoncé during the final Cowboy Carter Tour stop in Vegas.  (Instagram @Beyoncé)

Cowboy Carter Tour marked Beyoncé's tenth concert tour. (Instagram @Beyoncé)

7/7Cowboy Carter Tour marked Beyoncé's tenth concert tour. (Instagram @Beyoncé)

