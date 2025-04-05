Bill Gates shares fond memories with Paul Allen and team on Microsoft’s 50th Anniversary| In Pics

Bill Gates reminisced about co-founding Microsoft with Paul Allen in April 1975, a move that established the company as a pillar of the computing world for the past fifty years.

1/8Co-founder and former CEO of Microsoft Corp. Bill Gates spoke at an event celebrating the company's 50th anniversary at its headquarters in Redmond, Washington, on Friday, April 4, 2025. During the event, he emphasised Microsoft's commitment to lead artificial intelligence and the company's plans to allow users to personalise the Copilot digital assistant. (Bloomberg)

2/8Bill Gates, co-founder and former CEO of Microsoft Corp., speaking at an event marking the 50th anniversary of the company at Microsoft headquarters in Redmond, Washington, on Friday, April 4, 2025. (Bloomberg)

3/8Microsoft co-founder and former CEO Bill Gates, former CEO Steve Ballmer, and current Chairman and CEO Satya Nadella are seen on stage during a 50th-anniversary event at Microsoft headquarters in Redmond, Washington, on April 4, 2025. (AP)

4/8Microsoft released this handout photo featuring the company's co-founders Bill Gates (right) and Paul Allen posing together in 1975. (AFP)

5/8During Microsoft's 50th anniversary, the company shared this 1975 image of its founder, Bill Gates, holding a printout of the computer code that marked the beginning of the software company. (AP)

6/8This handout picture from Microsoft features many of the company’s earliest employees, posing for a group portrait on December 7, 1978—just before Microsoft relocated from Albuquerque to Redmond, Washington. (AFP)

7/8Childhood friends from Seattle, Gates and Allen, founded Microsoft in 1975 with the vision of placing a computer in every office and home. The image captures both co-founders watching the third game of the Western Conference Finals between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Portland Trail Blazers in Portland, Oregon, on May 26, 2000. (AFP)