BJP's Delhi election victory celebrations in photos

Delhi Assembly Elections 2025: In a significant political shift, the BJP has ousted the AAP from power in Delhi by winning 48 out of 70 assembly seats, marking a comeback after 27 years in the national capital. 1/6The Bharatiya Janata Party swept the Delhi Assembly election on Saturday, winning 48 out of 70 seats. The party came to power after 27 years. (PTI) 2/6Celebrations erupted across the national capital, with PM Modi addressing the party workers at the BJP headquarters in New Delhi. (Hindustan Times) 3/6BJP workers and supporters gathered in large numbers to attend the celebration of the party's win in the Delhi Assembly Election, in New Delhi on Saturday. (Narendra Modi Website) 4/6BJP workers celebrate the party's victory in the Delhi Assembly elections in New Delhi. (Hindustan Times) 5/6BJP MP Manoj Tiwari, with Delhi BJP President Virendra Sachdeva, attended the celebration at BJP HQ as the party marks a landmark victory in the capital. (RAJ K RAJ /HT PHOTO) 6/6Addressing the rally, Modi said, 'Wherever NDA has received the mandate, we have taken that state to new heights of development and that is why BJP is continuously winning. People are electing our governments for the second and third time...' (PTI)