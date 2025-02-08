BJP's Delhi election victory celebrations in photos

6 Photos . Updated: 08 Feb 2025, 10:25 PM IST

Delhi Assembly Elections 2025: In a significant political shift, the BJP has ousted the AAP from power in Delhi by winning 48 out of 70 assembly seats, marking a comeback after 27 years in the national capital.

1/6 The Bharatiya Janata Party swept the Delhi Assembly election on Saturday, winning 48 out of 70 seats. The party came to power after 27 years. (PTI)

2/6Celebrations erupted across the national capital, with PM Modi addressing the party workers at the BJP headquarters in New Delhi. (Hindustan Times)

3/6BJP workers and supporters gathered in large numbers to attend the celebration of the party's win in the Delhi Assembly Election, in New Delhi on Saturday. (Narendra Modi Website)

4/6BJP workers celebrate the party's victory in the Delhi Assembly elections in New Delhi. (Hindustan Times)

5/6BJP MP Manoj Tiwari, with Delhi BJP President Virendra Sachdeva, attended the celebration at BJP HQ as the party marks a landmark victory in the capital. (RAJ K RAJ /HT PHOTO)