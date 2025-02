BJP's Delhi election victory celebrations in photos

7 Photos . Updated: 08 Feb 2025, 10:25 PM IST

Delhi Assembly Elections 2025: In a significant political shift, the BJP has ousted the AAP from power in Delhi by winning 48 out of 70 assembly seats, marking a comeback after 27 years in the national capital.

1/7 The Bharatiya Janata Party swept the Delhi Assembly election on Saturday, winning 48 out of 70 seats. The party came to power after 27 years.

2/7Celebrations erupted across the national capital, with PM Modi addressing the party workers at the BJP headquarters in New Delhi.

3/7Addressing the rally, Modi said, ‘Wherever NDA has received the mandate, we have taken that state to new heights of development and that is why BJP is continuously winning. People are electing our governments for the second and third time...’

4/7BJP workers and supporters gathered in large numbers to attend the celebration of the party's win in the Delhi Assembly Election, in New Delhi on Saturday.

5/7BJP workers celebrate the party's victory in the Delhi Assembly elections in New Delhi.

6/7 BJP Leader J P Nadda attended the victory celebrations at BJP headquarters following the victory in Delhi Assembly Elections.