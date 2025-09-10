'Block Everything' protest rages in France amid political crisis —day of mayhem in pictures

Protesters blocked highways and gas stations across France on Wednesday as part of a nationwide 'Block Everything' stir. The government deployed 80,000 police and arrested hundreds. The latest protest began when Prime Minister François Bayrou lost a parliamentary confidence vote.

1/15A protester holds a Palestine and transgender flag while standing among the smoke of tear gas canisters during a demonstration as part of the Bloquons tout (Let's block everything) protest movement, in Montpellier, southern France, on September 10, 2025. The broad anti-government campaign calls for a shutdown of France with a string of protest actions and civil disobedience around the country, while the handover of power between the new Prime Minister and his predecessor, who suffered a crushing loss in a confidence vote on September 8, is scheduled for the same day at noon. (AFP)

2/15Police officers in riot gear blocked demonstrators from gathering during a day of protests in Paris on September 10, calling for nationwide all-day disruption. (REUTERS)

3/15A protester holding a red flare shouts during a demonstration in front of the Gare du Nord train station in Paris. (REUTERS)

4/15French CRS riot police stand in position near the River Seine as protesters gather at Place du Chatelet during a day of protests in Paris. (REUTERS)

5/15France's newly appointed Prime Minister and former Minister of Armed Forces Sebastien Lecornu (L) is seen with French politician Thierry Solre (C) after the handover ceremony at the Hotel Matignon in Paris on September 10. The French president on September 9 named defence minister and his close ally Sebastien Lecornu as the new prime minister to resolve a deepening political crisis as protests began on the same day throughout France. (AFP)

6/15Sebastien Lecornu (R) escorts France's outgoing Prime Minister Francois Bayrou (L) towards the exit at the end of the handover ceremony at the Hotel Matignon in Paris on September 10. (AFP)

7/15France's outgoing Prime Minister Francois Bayrou delivers remarks during the handover ceremony at the Hotel Matignon in Paris on September 10, 2025. (AFP)

8/15French CRS riot police stand in position near the River Seine in Paris. (REUTERS)

9/15Jordan Florentin, a Frontieres Media journalist, reacts as he covers a demonstration at Place du Chatelet in Paris on September 10. (REUTERS)

10/15French CRS riot police stand guard near the River Seine in Paris (REUTERS)

11/15 Florentin, journalist for Frontieres Media, covers a demonstration at Place du Chatelet in Paris. (REUTERS)

12/15Riot police stand in position during a demonstration at Place du Chatelet. (REUTERS)

13/15Police stand in position near the River Seine as protesters gather at Place du Chatelet. (REUTERS)

14/15Protesters attend a demonstration at the Place de la Republique during a day of protests in Paris. (REUTERS)