BMW X7 40i 50 Jahre M Edition launched: A look at the company's premium SUV

7 Photos . Updated: 27 Aug 2022, 03:17 PM IST

Share Via

BMW has launched its fifth edition of the BMW X7 M... moreBMW has launched its fifth edition of the BMW X7 M40i Sport, the new Jahre M edition which is priced at 1.21 crore is launched as part of the 50-anniversary celebrations of the M division