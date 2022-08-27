BMW X7 40i 50 Jahre M Edition launched: A look at the company's premium SUV 7 Photos . Updated: 27 Aug 2022, 03:17 PM IST Livemint BMW has launched its fifth edition of the BMW X7 M... moreBMW has launched its fifth edition of the BMW X7 M40i Sport, the new Jahre M edition which is priced at 1.21 crore is launched as part of the 50-anniversary celebrations of the M division 1/7As part of its 50th anniversary the edition was launched in India at a price of 1.21 crore (Autocar) 2/7After the M340i, 630i M Sport, 530i M Sport, and the recent M4 Competition, this is the fifth edition of the segment (Car & Tech/ Twitter) 3/7The cabin and interiors almost remain same as standard X7 40i M Sport models with some extra glass inserts on the gear selector (BMW) 4/7The BMW X7 40i M Sport 50 Jahre M Edition retains the standard car's 340hp, 450Nm, 3.0-litre six-cylinder turbo-petrol engine with no mechanical changes. (BMW) 5/7The new edition receives significant adjustments and is only available in two BMW Individual paint colors which are Mineral White and Carbon Black. (Car & Tech/ Twitter) 6/7The Jahre M Edition SUV looks inspired by early BMW Sports cars as it gets additional M Badges at the front, rear and on the hub caps. (Espírito Automotivo / Twitter) 7/7The 50 Jahre M Edition includes a 12.3-inch digital driver's display and infotainment system, as well as five-zone climate control. (BMW)