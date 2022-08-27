OPEN APP

BMW X7 40i 50 Jahre M Edition launched: A look at the company's premium SUV

Updated: 27 Aug 2022, 03:17 PM IST

BMW has launched its fifth edition of the BMW X7 M... more

As part of its 50th anniversary the edition was launched in India at a price of 1.21 crore  (Autocar)
After the M340i, 630i M Sport, 530i M Sport, and the recent M4 Competition, this is the fifth edition of the segment (Car & Tech/ Twitter)
The cabin and interiors almost remain same as standard X7 40i M Sport models with some extra glass inserts on the gear selector (BMW)
The BMW X7 40i M Sport 50 Jahre M Edition retains the standard car's 340hp, 450Nm, 3.0-litre six-cylinder turbo-petrol engine with no mechanical changes. (BMW)
The new edition receives significant adjustments and is only available in two BMW Individual paint colors which are Mineral White and Carbon Black. (Car & Tech/ Twitter)
The Jahre M Edition SUV looks inspired by early BMW Sports cars as it gets additional M Badges at the front, rear and on the hub caps. (Espírito Automotivo / Twitter)
The 50 Jahre M Edition includes a 12.3-inch digital driver's display and infotainment system, as well as five-zone climate control. (BMW)
