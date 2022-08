BMW X7 40i 50 Jahre M Edition launched: A look at the company's premium SUV

7 Photos . Updated: 27 Aug 2022, 03:17 PM IST

BMW has launched its fifth edition of the BMW X7 M40i Sport, the new Jahre M edition which is priced at 1.21 crore is launched as part of the 50-anniversary celebrations of the M division

1/7As part of its 50th anniversary the edition was launched in India at a price of 1.21 crore

2/7After the M340i, 630i M Sport, 530i M Sport, and the recent M4 Competition, this is the fifth edition of the segment

3/7The cabin and interiors almost remain same as standard X7 40i M Sport models with some extra glass inserts on the gear selector

4/7The BMW X7 40i M Sport 50 Jahre M Edition retains the standard car's 340hp, 450Nm, 3.0-litre six-cylinder turbo-petrol engine with no mechanical changes.

5/7The new edition receives significant adjustments and is only available in two BMW Individual paint colors which are Mineral White and Carbon Black.

6/7The Jahre M Edition SUV looks inspired by early BMW Sports cars as it gets additional M Badges at the front, rear and on the hub caps.