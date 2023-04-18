OPEN APP
Home / Photos / B-town celebrities spotted at Apple store launch in Mumbai

B-town celebrities spotted at Apple store launch in Mumbai

6 Photos . Updated: 18 Apr 2023, 05:16 PM IST Livemint

As India welcomes its first Apple store in Mumbai,... more

After welcoming Apple CEO with Mumbai's Vada Pav, dancing diva Madhuri Dixit also attended the launching ceremony of India's first Apple retail store in Mumbai on Monday. (ANI)
Bollywood's charming actress, Raveena Tandon was spotted at the Apple retail store's launching ceremony in Mumbai on Tuesday. She also shared her picture with son Ranbir Thadani and Apple Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Tim Cook at the launch. (Raveena Tandon Instagram)
Fitness freak Shilpa Shetty Kundra was also spotted at the event with star rapper Badhshah on Tuesday. (Shilpa Shetty Kundra Instagram)
Mouni Roy also shared her click with Madhuri Dixit. After opening its retail outlet in Mumbai, Apple will soon launch its other store in Delhi as well. (Instagram)
Bollywood actress Neha Dhupia was also spotted at the event. She took on to Instagram to share her photo with Apple CEO Tim Cook. (Instagram)
Along with Mouni Roy, AR Rahman also attended the Apple store launch at BKC in Mumbai. (Instagram)
