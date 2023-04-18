B-town celebrities spotted at Apple store launch in Mumbai

6 Photos . Updated: 18 Apr 2023, 05:16 PM IST

As India welcomes its first Apple store in Mumbai, Bollywood celebrities also joined in to showcase their love and affection for the premium brand. The store was inaugurated by Apple CEO, Tim Cook who was visited India after seven years

1/6After welcoming Apple CEO with Mumbai's Vada Pav, dancing diva Madhuri Dixit also attended the launching ceremony of India's first Apple retail store in Mumbai on Monday.

2/6Bollywood's charming actress, Raveena Tandon was spotted at the Apple retail store's launching ceremony in Mumbai on Tuesday. She also shared her picture with son Ranbir Thadani and Apple Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Tim Cook at the launch.

3/6Fitness freak Shilpa Shetty Kundra was also spotted at the event with star rapper Badhshah on Tuesday.

4/6Mouni Roy also shared her click with Madhuri Dixit. After opening its retail outlet in Mumbai, Apple will soon launch its other store in Delhi as well.

5/6Bollywood actress Neha Dhupia was also spotted at the event. She took on to Instagram to share her photo with Apple CEO Tim Cook.