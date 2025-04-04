Bollywood’s legendary actor-director Manoj Kumar passes away in Mumbai at 87| In Pics

7 Photos . Updated: 04 Apr 2025, 11:25 AM IST

Bollywood icon Manoj Kumar, popularly known as Bharat Kumar, dies at 87 in Mumbai's Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital.

1/7Renowned Bollywood actor and filmmaker Manoj Kumar passed away at the age of 87 at Mumbai's Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital due to cardiogenic shock resulting from acute myocardial infarction, as confirmed by medical reports. (X)

2/7Manoj Kumar had been battling decompensated liver cirrhosis for several months and was admitted to the hospital on February 21, 2025. (X)

3/7Distinguished actor and director Manoj Kumar, popularly known as Bharat Kumar, was honored with the National Film Award. The actor's exceptional contributions to the industry were recognised by the government of India with the Padma Shri in 1992 and the prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke Award in 2015. (X)

4/7Manoj Kumar was born Harikrishan Goswami into a Punjabi Hindu Brahmin family in Abbottabad, now in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Pakistan. At the age of 10, he moved to Delhi with his family during the Partition. (X)

5/7Manoj Kumar was inspired by the legendary actors Dilip Kumar, Ashok Kumar, and Kamini Kaushal. Dilip Kumar's character in the movie Shabnam had a profound impact on him, and he decided to adopt the screen name Manoj Kumar. (X)

6/7Manoj Kumar directed numerous hit Bollywood films, including Upkar, Roti Kapda Aur Makaan, Purab Aur Paschim, and Kranti. He also starred in other successful releases of the 1970s, including Yaadgaar, Pehchan, and Mera Naam Joker. (X)