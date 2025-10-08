Breathtaking photos of supermoon as ‘Harvest Moon’ illuminates skylines around the world

The upcoming full moon, on October 6, was utmost importance to those in the Northern Hemisphere. The moon reached a spot in the sky that was exactly opposite to the sun, positioning it at 180 degrees. This phenomenon is called the Harvest Moon.

Published8 Oct 2025, 05:23 PM IST
1/12

The first supermoon of the year, known as the Harvest Moon, rises behind the Statue of Liberty and the Brooklyn skyline in Jersey City

2/12

Harvest Moon rises over the passenger ship Marina as it departs from Grand Harbour in Valletta, Malta.

3/12

The Harvest Supermoon sets behind the city landmark, a weather vane in the form of an angel fixed atop the spire of the Saints Peter and Paul Cathedral in St. Petersburg, Russia

4/12

The Harvest Supermoon rises near a statue of Jesus Christ atop Iglesia Luterana Santa Maria de Guadalupe

5/12

Traffic moves on the Golden Gate Bridge as the Harvest Supermoon sets behind in San Francisco

6/12

The Harvest Supermoon rises behind Tower Bridge in London.

7/12

Supermoon rises above the Light Pyramid in Campbell Park, Milton Keynes, Britain

8/12

The Harvest Moon rises above lower Manhattan as seen from Jersey City

9/12

A bird flies in front of the Harvest Supermoon in San Francisco

10/12

Divers stand on a RHIB (a rigid inflatable boat) as the full moon, known as the Harvest Moon rises after sunset off Mellieha, Malta

11/12

The Harvest Moon rises above the National Mall in view of the dome of the US Capitol from the Washington Monument

12/12

The Harvest Supermoon rises in London

