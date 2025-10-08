Breathtaking photos of supermoon as ‘Harvest Moon’ illuminates skylines around the world

The first supermoon of the year, known as the Harvest Moon, rises behind the Statue of Liberty and the Brooklyn skyline in Jersey City
Harvest Moon rises over the passenger ship Marina as it departs from Grand Harbour in Valletta, Malta.
The Harvest Supermoon sets behind the city landmark, a weather vane in the form of an angel fixed atop the spire of the Saints Peter and Paul Cathedral in St. Petersburg, Russia
The Harvest Supermoon rises near a statue of Jesus Christ atop Iglesia Luterana Santa Maria de Guadalupe
Traffic moves on the Golden Gate Bridge as the Harvest Supermoon sets behind in San Francisco
The Harvest Supermoon rises behind Tower Bridge in London.
Supermoon rises above the Light Pyramid in Campbell Park, Milton Keynes, Britain
The Harvest Moon rises above lower Manhattan as seen from Jersey City
A bird flies in front of the Harvest Supermoon in San Francisco
Divers stand on a RHIB (a rigid inflatable boat) as the full moon, known as the Harvest Moon rises after sunset off Mellieha, Malta
The Harvest Moon rises above the National Mall in view of the dome of the US Capitol from the Washington Monument
The Harvest Supermoon rises in London