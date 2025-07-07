BRICS Summit 2025: PM Modi calls for ‘unified global action against terrorism’ | In Pics

At the 17th BRICS Summit on Sunday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi delivered a powerful appeal for unified global action against terrorism.

1/12Narendra Modi, India's prime minister, during a plenary session at the BRICS Summit in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, on Sunday, July 6, 2025. BRICS'countries once again failed to make significant strides in the cross-border payments system for trade and investment they've been discussing for a decade. Photographer: Dado Galdieri/Bloomberg (Bloomberg)

2/12A Russian news journalist displays a portrait of Vladimir Putin, Russia's president, at the media center during the BRICS Summit in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, on Saturday, July 5, 2025. BRICS leaders will meet in Rio de Janeiro as they seek to strengthen political and economic ties, expand the bloc's influence on the global stage and stand up together against Donald Trump's trade war. Photographer: Dado Galdieri/Bloomberg (Bloomberg)

3/12Cyril Ramaphosa, South Africa's president, during a plenary session at the BRICS Summit in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, on Sunday, July 6, 2025. BRICS'countries once again failed to make significant strides in the cross-border payments system for trade and investment they've been discussing for a decade. Photographer: Dado Galdieri/Bloomberg (Bloomberg)

4/12World leaders pose for a group photo at the 17th annual BRICS summit in Rio de Janeiro, Sunday, July 6, 2025. (AP Photo/Silvia Izquierdo) (AP)

5/12Abbas Araghchi, Iran's foreign minister, during a plenary session at the BRICS Summit in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, on Sunday, July 6, 2025. BRICS' countries once again failed to make significant strides in the cross-border payments system for trade and investment they've been discussing for a decade. Photographer: Dado Galdieri/Bloomberg (Bloomberg)

6/12In this image released by narendramodi via X on July 7, 2025, Prime Minister Narendra Modi meets Prime Minister of Vietnam Pham Minh Chinh on the sidelines of the BRICS Summit in Brazil. (@narendramodi via PTI Photo) (@narendramodi)

7/12Brazil's President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva speaks during the BRICS Summit, at the Museum of Modern Art (MAM) in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil July 6, 2025. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes (REUTERS)

8/12In this image via PMO on July 6, 2025, Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses a session during the 17th annual BRICS Summit, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. (PMO via PTI Photo) (PMO)

9/12General view during the BRICS summit second plenary session in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, on July 6, 2025. BRICS leaders descended on sunny Rio de Janeiro, but issued a dark warning that US President Donald Trump's ‘indiscriminate’ import tariffs risk hurting the global economy, warning they are illegal and arbitrary, according to a final summit statement. (Photo by Pablo PORCIUNCULA / AFP) (AFP)

10/12Russian President Vladimir Putin takes part in the BRICS Summit held in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, via videolink, in Moscow, Russia July 6, 2025. Sputnik/Mikhail Metzel/Pool via REUTERS ATTENTION EDITORS - THIS IMAGE WAS PROVIDED BY A THIRD PARTY. (via REUTERS)

11/12Russian President Vladimir Putin takes part in the BRICS Summit held in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, via videolink, in Moscow, Russia July 6, 2025. Sputnik/Mikhail Metzel/Pool via REUTERS ATTENTION EDITORS - THIS IMAGE WAS PROVIDED BY A THIRD PARTY. (via REUTERS)