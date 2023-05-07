OPEN APP
Home/ Photos / Britain celebrate King Charles coronation with street parties | In Pics

Britain celebrate King Charles coronation with street parties | In Pics

7 Photos . Updated: 07 May 2023, 06:23 PM IST Livemint
  • A day after the coronation ceremony of King Charles III, many people around Britain celebrated the occasion with street parties 
  • King Charles III will attend a concert featuring singers Lionel Richie, Katy Perry
Britain's King Charles and Queen Camilla wave on the Buckingham Palace balcony following their coronation ceremony in London (REUTERS)
People gather outside Buckingham Palace, the day after Britain's King Charles' coronation, in London (REUTERS)
People celebrate Britain's King Charles' coronation with the Big Lunch at Regent's Park, in London (REUTERS)
People pose next to cut-outs depicting Britain's King Charles and late Queen Elizabeth (REUTERS)
People hold drinks during a picnic in a garden at Windsor Castle, a day after the coronation of Britain's King Charles (REUTERS)
Britain's Prince Edward, Duke of Edinburgh, and Britain's Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh, arrive to attend a Big Lunch with residents and representatives from the Royal British Legion (AFP)
Britain's Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, his wife Akshata Murty, and their daughters Krishna Sunak and Anoushka Sunak prepare to welcome guests for a Coronation Big Lunch organised in Downing Street (AFP)
