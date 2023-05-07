Britain celebrate King Charles coronation with street parties | In Pics 7 Photos . Updated: 07 May 2023, 06:23 PM IST Livemint A day after the coronation ceremony of King Charles III, many people around Britain celebrated the occasion with street parties King Charles III will attend a concert featuring singers Lionel Richie, Katy Perry 1/7Britain's King Charles and Queen Camilla wave on the Buckingham Palace balcony following their coronation ceremony in London (REUTERS) 2/7People gather outside Buckingham Palace, the day after Britain's King Charles' coronation, in London (REUTERS) 3/7People celebrate Britain's King Charles' coronation with the Big Lunch at Regent's Park, in London (REUTERS) 4/7People pose next to cut-outs depicting Britain's King Charles and late Queen Elizabeth (REUTERS) 5/7People hold drinks during a picnic in a garden at Windsor Castle, a day after the coronation of Britain's King Charles (REUTERS) 6/7Britain's Prince Edward, Duke of Edinburgh, and Britain's Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh, arrive to attend a Big Lunch with residents and representatives from the Royal British Legion (AFP) 7/7Britain's Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, his wife Akshata Murty, and their daughters Krishna Sunak and Anoushka Sunak prepare to welcome guests for a Coronation Big Lunch organised in Downing Street (AFP)