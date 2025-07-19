BTS launches first live album ‘Permission to Dance On Stage’ — All about K-pop's return after 3-year hiatus

7 Photos . Updated: 19 Jul 2025, 03:03 PM IST

BTS, the K-pop boy band, released their first album after 3 years. The group shared the live album on July 18 which consists a total of 22 songs featuring live versions of their last tour.

1/7BTS' upcoming world tour, following release of new album in the spring of 2026 will, mark their return to the stage 4 years after their last concert, Yet to Come, in South Korea's Busan, in 2022. (X @BTS)

2/7BTS, the South Korean band, last dropped a studio album titled Proof in 2022. (X @BTS)

3/7Featuring live recordings of BTS’ some of the most iconic performances, the album includes chartbusters like Dynamite and Butter, which the K-pop band performed during the 2021-2022 Permission to Dance On Stage tour. (X @BTS)

4/7K-pop group BTS released their first ever live album ‘Permission to Dance On Stage’ on July 18. (X @BTS)

5/7From Dynamite, Telepathy, Life Goes On to Boy With Luv and ON, a total of 22 tracks are part of the album’s list. (X @BTS)

6/7The 80-minutes-long album features exclusive footage, behind-the-scenes content and never seen before interviews of all members. (YouTube @BTS)