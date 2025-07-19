Explore
Business News/ Photos / BTS launches first live album ‘Permission to Dance On Stage’ — All about K-pop's return after 3-year hiatus

BTS launches first live album ‘Permission to Dance On Stage’ — All about K-pop's return after 3-year hiatus

7 Photos . Updated: 19 Jul 2025, 03:03 PM IST Written By Fareha Naaz

BTS, the K-pop boy band, released their first album after 3 years. The group shared the live album on July 18 which consists a total of 22 songs featuring live versions of their last tour.

BTS' upcoming world tour, following release of new album in the spring of 2026 will, mark their return to the stage 4 years after their last concert, Yet to Come, in South Korea's Busan, in 2022. (X @BTS)

1/7BTS' upcoming world tour, following release of new album in the spring of 2026 will, mark their return to the stage 4 years after their last concert, Yet to Come, in South Korea's Busan, in 2022. (X @BTS)

BTS, the South Korean band, last dropped a studio album titled Proof in 2022. (X @BTS)

2/7BTS, the South Korean band, last dropped a studio album titled Proof in 2022. (X @BTS)

Featuring live recordings of BTS’ some of the most iconic performances, the album includes chartbusters like Dynamite and Butter, which the K-pop band performed during the 2021-2022 Permission to Dance On Stage tour. (X @BTS)

3/7Featuring live recordings of BTS’ some of the most iconic performances, the album includes chartbusters like Dynamite and Butter, which the K-pop band performed during the 2021-2022 Permission to Dance On Stage tour. (X @BTS)

K-pop group BTS released their first ever live album ‘Permission to Dance On Stage’ on July 18.  (X @BTS)

4/7K-pop group BTS released their first ever live album ‘Permission to Dance On Stage’ on July 18.  (X @BTS)

From Dynamite, Telepathy, Life Goes On to Boy With Luv and ON, a total of 22 tracks are part of the album’s list. (X @BTS)

5/7From Dynamite, Telepathy, Life Goes On to Boy With Luv and ON, a total of 22 tracks are part of the album’s list. (X @BTS)

The 80-minutes-long album features exclusive footage, behind-the-scenes content and never seen before interviews of all members. (YouTube @BTS)

6/7The 80-minutes-long album features exclusive footage, behind-the-scenes content and never seen before interviews of all members. (YouTube @BTS)

The album features 12 shows that were first performed in 2021 through the peak of COVID pandemic across Seoul, Los Angeles and LA. (Instagram / Suga)

7/7The album features 12 shows that were first performed in 2021 through the peak of COVID pandemic across Seoul, Los Angeles and LA. (Instagram / Suga)

