India’s first full-time woman Finance Minister, Nirmala Sitharaman, is known for her bold economic policies and elegant Budget Day style. Her handloom sarees make a statement and celebrate India’s rich textile heritage. Scroll through for her iconic looks!

1/8Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is all set to present her 7th (seventh) straight Budget, overtaking former prime minister Morarji Desai's record for presenting the most annual budgets. Here's a glimpse at the sarees she wore over the years to present the Union Budget. (PTI)

2/8Her choices of sarees reflect her love for Indian handwoven textiles and crafts. For the Budget 2024 in July this year, Nirmala Sitharaman wore a white silk Mangalagiri saree featuring a magenta border. Her saree matched the Budget's choice of special financial support for Andhra Pradesh. (Hindustan Times)

3/8 For the interim Budget, Sitharaman chose a blue coloured tussar silk saree with kantha handiwork that she teamed with an golden-hued blouse. West Bengal is famous for the kantha stitch. (HT_PRINT)

4/8Temple sarees are usually made of cotton, silk or a mix and worn for special occasions. Sitharaman opted for the red temple saree with a black border and intricate golden work for Budget 2023. The beautiful saree also featured a star-like design. (HT_PRINT)

5/8For the 2022 budget, Sitharaman wore a Bomkai saree, which originated in the village of Bomkai in Ganjam district, Odisha. She opted for a simple and elegant look by sporting a rusty brown saree with an off-white border. (HT)

6/8In 2021, her third budget presentation, Nirmala Sitharaman wore a red and off-white Pochampally sari, which originates from Pochampally village in Hyderabad. The 2021 budget presentation was significant as it marked the transition from the traditional 'bahi-khata' to a tablet wrapped in red cover. (Bloomberg)

7/8In 2020, Sitharaman opted for a yellow-gold silk saree with a blue border and matching blouse. The yellow colour symbolises prosperity, and during the Covid pandemic, it reflected hope for economic growth and development. (MINT_PRINT)