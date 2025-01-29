Explore
OPEN IN APP
Active Stocks
Wed Jan 29 2025 14:04:41
  1. Bharti Airtel share price
  2. 1,619.15 0.02%
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 130.70 1.55%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 742.75 1.96%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 758.00 0.84%
  1. Reliance Industries share price
  2. 1,238.25 0.36%
Business News/ Photos / Budget 2025: A look back at Nirmala Sitharaman's signature sarees on Budget day over the years

Budget 2025: A look back at Nirmala Sitharaman's signature sarees on Budget day over the years

8 Photos . Updated: 29 Jan 2025, 01:07 PM IST Arshdeep Kaur

India’s first full-time woman Finance Minister, Nirmala Sitharaman, is known for her bold economic policies and elegant Budget Day style. Her handloom sarees make a statement and celebrate India’s rich textile heritage. Scroll through for her iconic looks!

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is all set to present her 7th (seventh) straight Budget, overtaking former prime minister Morarji Desai's record for presenting the most annual budgets. Here's a glimpse at the sarees she wore over the years to present the Union Budget. (PTI)

1/8Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is all set to present her 7th (seventh) straight Budget, overtaking former prime minister Morarji Desai's record for presenting the most annual budgets. Here's a glimpse at the sarees she wore over the years to present the Union Budget. (PTI)

Her choices of sarees reflect her love for Indian handwoven textiles and crafts. For the Budget 2024 in July this year, Nirmala Sitharaman wore a white silk Mangalagiri saree featuring a magenta border. Her saree matched the Budget's choice of special financial support for Andhra Pradesh. (Hindustan Times)

2/8Her choices of sarees reflect her love for Indian handwoven textiles and crafts. For the Budget 2024 in July this year, Nirmala Sitharaman wore a white silk Mangalagiri saree featuring a magenta border. Her saree matched the Budget's choice of special financial support for Andhra Pradesh. (Hindustan Times)

<p>For the interim Budget, Sitharaman chose a blue coloured tussar silk saree with kantha handiwork that she teamed with an golden-hued blouse. West Bengal is famous for the kantha stitch.</p> (HT_PRINT)

3/8

For the interim Budget, Sitharaman chose a blue coloured tussar silk saree with kantha handiwork that she teamed with an golden-hued blouse. West Bengal is famous for the kantha stitch.

(HT_PRINT)

Temple sarees are usually made of cotton, silk or a mix and worn for special occasions. Sitharaman opted for the red temple saree with a black border and intricate golden work for Budget 2023. The beautiful saree also featured a star-like design. (HT_PRINT)

4/8Temple sarees are usually made of cotton, silk or a mix and worn for special occasions. Sitharaman opted for the red temple saree with a black border and intricate golden work for Budget 2023. The beautiful saree also featured a star-like design. (HT_PRINT)

For the 2022 budget, Sitharaman wore a Bomkai saree, which originated in the village of Bomkai in Ganjam district, Odisha. She opted for a simple and elegant look by sporting a rusty brown saree with an off-white border.  (HT)

5/8For the 2022 budget, Sitharaman wore a Bomkai saree, which originated in the village of Bomkai in Ganjam district, Odisha. She opted for a simple and elegant look by sporting a rusty brown saree with an off-white border.  (HT)

In 2021, her third budget presentation, Nirmala Sitharaman wore a red and off-white Pochampally sari, which originates from Pochampally village in Hyderabad. The 2021 budget presentation was significant as it marked the transition from the traditional 'bahi-khata' to a tablet wrapped in red cover. (Bloomberg)

6/8In 2021, her third budget presentation, Nirmala Sitharaman wore a red and off-white Pochampally sari, which originates from Pochampally village in Hyderabad. The 2021 budget presentation was significant as it marked the transition from the traditional 'bahi-khata' to a tablet wrapped in red cover. (Bloomberg)

In 2020, Sitharaman opted for a yellow-gold silk saree with a blue border and matching blouse. The yellow colour symbolises prosperity, and during the Covid pandemic, it reflected hope for economic growth and development. (MINT_PRINT)

7/8In 2020, Sitharaman opted for a yellow-gold silk saree with a blue border and matching blouse. The yellow colour symbolises prosperity, and during the Covid pandemic, it reflected hope for economic growth and development. (MINT_PRINT)

In 2019, Nirmala Sitharaman's 1st budget as the Union Finance Minister, she made a statement by wearing a Pink Mangalgiri saree with a gold border. This was the first time she replaced the briefcase with a 'bahi-khata'.  (HT)

8/8In 2019, Nirmala Sitharaman's 1st budget as the Union Finance Minister, she made a statement by wearing a Pink Mangalgiri saree with a gold border. This was the first time she replaced the briefcase with a 'bahi-khata'.  (HT)

OTHER GALLERIES
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue