Budget Trivia: From longest speech to digitized documents, here are 5 little-known facts

5 Photos . Updated: 27 Jan 2025, 10:52 PM IST

Share Via

Finance Minister of India, Nirmala Sitharaman, is set to present her eighth Union Budget announcement on February 2025. Here are a list of five things you should know ahead of the announcement.

1/5India's Budget document was leaked in the year 1950 during the printing process under the Finance Minister John Mathai. Later in 1980, after changing places of printing was finally brought to the North Block basement where people prepare the Budget. (Ministry of Finance via X)

2/5India integrated the Railway Budget into the Union Budget document since 2017, prior to which they used to hold a separate announcement for it. This move from the government along with making the budget digitally available marks a step for India's journey towards digitization. (Reuters)

3/5Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman still holds the title of presenting the longest Budget speech in the year 2020. The overall Budget speech was 2 hours 42 minutes long. (ANI)

4/5This year's Union Budget will be the first Budget of the Modi 3.0 government, and India Inc. expects that the upcoming announcement is set to bring tax rebates for the nation's middle-class and lower-income groups. (PTI)