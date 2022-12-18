Budget wireless earbuds under ₹5,000 5 Photos . Updated: 18 Dec 2022, 08:53 PM IST Livemint From OnePlus Budz Z2 to Oppo Enco Air 2 Pro, we bring you a list of wireless earbuds that offer decent audio performance and long battery life. Take a look 1/5JBL Tune 130NC | It has four mics to offer improved active noise cancelling. The earbuds can offer a playback time of up to 40 hours. 2/5OnePlus Buds Z2 | The device is claimed to have a battery life of up to 38 hours. It is equipped with 11mm dynamic drivers and can deliver up to 40dB noise cancelling support. 3/5Oppo Enco Air 2 Pro | The wireless earbuds have 12.4 mm titanized diaphragm drivers and can deliver a playtime of up to 28 hours. It is available in two colour variants- White and Grey. 4/5Sony WF-C500 | The wireless earphone has IPX4 rating and is resistant to both sweat and spills. It is said to provide a playback time of up to 10 hours on a single charge. 5/5Realme Buds Q2 | Features available on the device includes IPX5 water resistant design, fast charging, active noise cancellation among others. It comes with 10mm Bass Boost Drivers with 88mm Super Low Latency Gaming mode.