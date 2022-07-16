Bundelkhand Expressway: Uttar Pradesh gets another expressway. See photos 8 Photos . Updated: 16 Jul 2022, 03:51 PM IST Livemint Bundelkhand Expressway: The 296 km, four-lane expressway has been constructed at a cost of around ₹14,850 crore, under the aegis of Uttar Pradesh Expressways Industrial Development Authority 1/8The 296 Km, four-lane expressway has been constructed at a cost of around ₹14,850 crores, under the aegis of Uttar Pradesh Expressways Industrial Development Authority (UPEIDA) 2/8Bundelkhand Expressway will give a major boost to economic development, resulting in the creation of thousands of jobs for the local people. 3/8Bundelkhand Expressway extends from NH-35 at Gonda village near Bharatkoop in Chitrakoot district to near Kudrail village in Etawah district, where it merges with the Agra-Lucknow expressway. 4/8Bundelkhand Expressway passes through seven districts, viz. Chitrakoot, Banda, Mahoba, Hamirpur, Jalaun, Auraiya and Etawah. 5/8Work on the creation of industrial corridor in Banda and Jalaun districts, next to the expressway, has already been started. 6/8The budgetary allocation of ₹1.99 lakh crore for the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways in Budget 2022-23 is the highest ever 7/8This is a jump of over 550 per cent when compared to the allocation of about Rs. 30,300 crore in 2013-14. 8/8In the last seven years, the length of National Highways in the country has gone up by more than 50 per cent from 91,287 km (as on April 2014) to around 1,41,000 km (as on December 31, 2021).