Call recording apps available on Google Play Store

5 Photos . Updated: 04 Feb 2023, 04:58 PM IST Livemint
  • Recording calls without the other party’s consent is strictly forbidden by law in India. As it violates an individual's privacy, many apps these days inform users about the call being recorded. Looking for apps to record phone calls? There are many options available on Google Play Store. Take a look
Automatic Call Recorder | The app has more than 10 crore downloads on Play Store.
Automatic Call Recorder | The app has more than 10 crore downloads on Play Store.
Automatic Call Recorder Pro | The app has more than 10 million downloads on Google Play Store
Automatic Call Recorder Pro | The app has more than 10 million downloads on Google Play Store
Parrot Voice Recorder | The app has more than 10 lakh downloads on the Play Store.
Parrot Voice Recorder | The app has more than 10 lakh downloads on the Play Store.
Call Recorder Cube ACR | The app has more than 10 million downloads.
Call Recorder Cube ACR | The app has more than 10 million downloads.
The app has more than 10 million downloads
The app has more than 10 million downloads
