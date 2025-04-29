Explore
Active Stocks
Tue Apr 29 2025 10:56:33
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 675.20 1.02%
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 141.95 -0.07%
  1. Reliance Industries share price
  2. 1,394.65 1.91%
  1. Wipro share price
  2. 241.50 0.42%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 821.25 0.45%
Business News/ Photos / Canada Election 2025: Mark Carney's Liberals retain power in Ottawa without majority| In Pics

Canada Election 2025: Mark Carney's Liberals retain power in Ottawa without majority| In Pics

9 Photos . Updated: 29 Apr 2025, 10:59 AM IST Livemint

Canada Election 2025: Prime Minister Mark Carney's Liberal Party clinched victory, though they fell short of the majority he sought to strengthen his position in tariff negotiations with Trump.

Liberal Party leader Mark Carney wins the federal election, clinching victory in Ottawa, Canada, despite a minority stand. (REUTERS)

1/9Liberal Party leader Mark Carney wins the federal election, clinching victory in Ottawa, Canada, despite a minority stand. (REUTERS)

Canada’s new Prime Minister and Liberal Leader, Mark Carney, and his wife, Diana Fox Carney, on the election result night in Ottawa, Ontario. (AP)

2/9Canada’s new Prime Minister and Liberal Leader, Mark Carney, and his wife, Diana Fox Carney, on the election result night in Ottawa, Ontario. (AP)

Supporters of Canadian Prime Minister and Liberal Party leader Mark Carney celebrate as the election results are announced with the Liberals' victory in Ottawa, Canada, on April 28, 2025. (AFP)

3/9Supporters of Canadian Prime Minister and Liberal Party leader Mark Carney celebrate as the election results are announced with the Liberals' victory in Ottawa, Canada, on April 28, 2025. (AFP)

Supporters react at an election night event for Canadian Prime Minister and Liberal Party leader Mark Carney. His election campaign focused on key issues such as the economy, tariffs, and annexation threats from the U.S. (Getty Images via AFP)

4/9Supporters react at an election night event for Canadian Prime Minister and Liberal Party leader Mark Carney. His election campaign focused on key issues such as the economy, tariffs, and annexation threats from the U.S. (Getty Images via AFP)

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney's supporters react to polling results at the Liberal Party’s election night headquarters in Ottawa, Ontario, on April 28, 2025. (REUTERS)

5/9Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney's supporters react to polling results at the Liberal Party’s election night headquarters in Ottawa, Ontario, on April 28, 2025. (REUTERS)

Supporters celebrate at an election night event for Canadian Prime Minister and Liberal Party leader Mark Carney, before the party's victory in the federal elections. (Getty Images via AFP)

6/9Supporters celebrate at an election night event for Canadian Prime Minister and Liberal Party leader Mark Carney, before the party's victory in the federal elections. (Getty Images via AFP)

Supporters wave flags for Bloc Québécois leader Yves-François Blanchet at his election night headquarters in Montreal, Quebec, Canada, on April 28, 2025. This marks Blanchet’s third time leading the Bloc Québécois into a federal election. (REUTERS)

7/9Supporters wave flags for Bloc Québécois leader Yves-François Blanchet at his election night headquarters in Montreal, Quebec, Canada, on April 28, 2025. This marks Blanchet’s third time leading the Bloc Québécois into a federal election. (REUTERS)

A Conservative Party supporter reacts to the projected Liberal victory during the Conservative election night gathering at the Rogers Centre in Ottawa, Ontario. (AFP)

8/9A Conservative Party supporter reacts to the projected Liberal victory during the Conservative election night gathering at the Rogers Centre in Ottawa, Ontario. (AFP)

A supporter of Conservative Party leader Pierre Poilievre reacts as media outlets announce the election results in favour of the Liberal Party. (REUTERS)

9/9A supporter of Conservative Party leader Pierre Poilievre reacts as media outlets announce the election results in favour of the Liberal Party. (REUTERS)

OTHER GALLERIES
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue