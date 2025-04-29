Canada Election 2025: Mark Carney's Liberals retain power in Ottawa without majority| In Pics

9 Photos . Updated: 29 Apr 2025, 10:59 AM IST

Share Via

Canada Election 2025: Prime Minister Mark Carney's Liberal Party clinched victory, though they fell short of the majority he sought to strengthen his position in tariff negotiations with Trump.

1/9Liberal Party leader Mark Carney wins the federal election, clinching victory in Ottawa, Canada, despite a minority stand. (REUTERS)

2/9Canada’s new Prime Minister and Liberal Leader, Mark Carney, and his wife, Diana Fox Carney, on the election result night in Ottawa, Ontario. (AP)

3/9Supporters of Canadian Prime Minister and Liberal Party leader Mark Carney celebrate as the election results are announced with the Liberals' victory in Ottawa, Canada, on April 28, 2025. (AFP)

4/9Supporters react at an election night event for Canadian Prime Minister and Liberal Party leader Mark Carney. His election campaign focused on key issues such as the economy, tariffs, and annexation threats from the U.S. (Getty Images via AFP)

5/9Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney's supporters react to polling results at the Liberal Party’s election night headquarters in Ottawa, Ontario, on April 28, 2025. (REUTERS)

6/9Supporters celebrate at an election night event for Canadian Prime Minister and Liberal Party leader Mark Carney, before the party's victory in the federal elections. (Getty Images via AFP)

7/9Supporters wave flags for Bloc Québécois leader Yves-François Blanchet at his election night headquarters in Montreal, Quebec, Canada, on April 28, 2025. This marks Blanchet’s third time leading the Bloc Québécois into a federal election. (REUTERS)

8/9A Conservative Party supporter reacts to the projected Liberal victory during the Conservative election night gathering at the Rogers Centre in Ottawa, Ontario. (AFP)