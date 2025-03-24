Canada to head to polls on April 28 as Mark Carney calls snap election | In Pics

Updated: 24 Mar 2025, 06:06 PM IST

Canada’s Prime Minister, Mark Carney, has announced a snap election for April 28, setting the stage for a contest likely to centre on the country’s tense relationship with the US and concerns over its economic and political future.

1/8Mark Carney, Canada’s Prime Minister, speaks at a news conference in Ottawa, Ontario, on Sunday, March 23, 2025. (Bloomberg)

