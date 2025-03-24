Explore
Business News/ Photos / Canada to head to polls on April 28 as Mark Carney calls snap election | In Pics

Canada to head to polls on April 28 as Mark Carney calls snap election | In Pics

8 Photos . Updated: 24 Mar 2025, 06:06 PM IST Livemint

Canada’s Prime Minister, Mark Carney, has announced a snap election for April 28, setting the stage for a contest likely to centre on the country’s tense relationship with the US and concerns over its economic and political future.

Mark Carney, Canada’s Prime Minister, speaks at a news conference in Ottawa, Ontario, on Sunday, March 23, 2025. (Bloomberg)

1/8Mark Carney, Canada’s Prime Minister, speaks at a news conference in Ottawa, Ontario, on Sunday, March 23, 2025. (Bloomberg)

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney is expected to announce a snap election on March 23, with voting set for April 28. A government source confirmed the plan ahead of the formal announcement. (AFP)

2/8Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney is expected to announce a snap election on March 23, with voting set for April 28. A government source confirmed the plan ahead of the formal announcement. (AFP)

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney attended Montreal's 200th Saint Patrick’s Day Parade on March 16, 2025. He is expected to announce a snap election on March 23, with voting set for April 28. (AFP)

3/8Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney attended Montreal's 200th Saint Patrick’s Day Parade on March 16, 2025. He is expected to announce a snap election on March 23, with voting set for April 28. (AFP)

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney gestures before boarding an aircraft after announcing an election in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada, on March 23, 2025. (REUTERS)

4/8Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney gestures before boarding an aircraft after announcing an election in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada, on March 23, 2025. (REUTERS)

Mark Carney joins a Liberal Party election rally in St. John's, Newfoundland, Canada, on March 23, 2025. (REUTERS)

5/8Mark Carney joins a Liberal Party election rally in St. John's, Newfoundland, Canada, on March 23, 2025. (REUTERS)

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney participates in a Liberal Party election rally in St. John's, Newfoundland, Canada, on March 23, 2025. (REUTERS)

6/8Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney participates in a Liberal Party election rally in St. John's, Newfoundland, Canada, on March 23, 2025. (REUTERS)

Carney takes part in a Liberal Party election rally in St. John's, Newfoundland, Canada, on March 23, 2025. (REUTERS)

7/8Carney takes part in a Liberal Party election rally in St. John's, Newfoundland, Canada, on March 23, 2025. (REUTERS)

Mark Carney interacts with a supporter at a Liberal Party rally after announcing an election in St. John's, Newfoundland, Canada, on March 23, 2025. (REUTERS)

8/8Mark Carney interacts with a supporter at a Liberal Party rally after announcing an election in St. John's, Newfoundland, Canada, on March 23, 2025. (REUTERS)

