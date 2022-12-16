Cars price hike: Maruti, Tata, Honda and other vehicles to get expensive in Jan

OPEN APP
Updated: 16 Dec 2022
  • Come 2023, vehicles in India will get expensive. Leading auto manufacturers in India have announced price hikes on a range of models starting January 2023. The decision is aimed to offset the increasing input cost and also comply with stricter emission norms, coming into effect April 2023. As per the new norms, vehicles will need to have an onboard self-diagnostic device to monitor the real-time driving emission levels. Here is the list of companies that have announced a price hike
Honda | The Japanese car maker may increase price of its vehicles by up to <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>30,000
Hyundai India | The price rise will vary across models and will come into effect from January 2023
Jeep India | Jeep SUVs across models will see a price hike of 2-4%
Maruti Suzuki | The company says the decision was prompted by continued cost pressure and recent regulatory requirements
Tata Motors | The price rise will be for both the ICE and EVs models offered by the company
Kia India | Kia vehicles will get expensive by up to <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>50,000 from January 2023
Mercedes-Benz | The luxury car company will increase prices by up to 5%
MG Motor | The company will raise prices of its SUV by up to <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>90,000
Audi India | The company will raise car prices by up to 1.7 percent from January 2023
