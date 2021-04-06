Cars that will be launched in India in the month of April: View pics 4 Photos . Updated: 06 Apr 2021, 09:53 PM IST Livemint From the upcoming Creta-based seven seater SUV to the fourth update of the popular sedan Skoda Octavia, buyers in India are expected to get a range of options in the month of April 1/4Skoda Octavia was first introduced in the year 2001. The newest model will be the fourth update to the line-up. The car is expected to launched in India later this month, according to Skoda Auto India. The new car is based on the MQB platform from Volkswagen. Some major changes include an increase in length by 19mm and width of 15mm. 2/4Hyundai has been teasing the new Alcazar SUV that will be 7-seater based on the popular Creta. The Alcazar will be competing with the likes of Tata Safari and MG Hector Plus. The Alcazar has also been revealed under camouflage by the company. The Alcazar will feature an extended tailgate, in comparison to the Creta, to accommodate the third row of seats. 3/4The Citroen Aircross SUV will finally be launched in India. The new SUV will be imported into the country as a Completely Knocked Down (CKD) unit and will be assembled in the company’s Tamil Nadu plant. The SUV will be launched on 7 April. 4/4Kia recently announced a logo overhaul and the company is expected to introduce the 2021 version of the Kia Seltos. The new SUV was earlier expected to get a panoramic sunroof with the 2021 version but reports have suggested that Kia won’t be introducing it in this version of the SUV. Apart from the new logo, Kia is not expected to introduce any major changes in the upcoming model. The new Kia Seltos 2021 is expected to be launched on 7 April.