Cash withdrawal at ATMs: Check limit, charges and tax for top banks 5 Photos . Updated: 17 Aug 2022, 07:33 PM IST Livemint Indian banks provide limited number of free withdrawals every year after which they levy a charge with taxes as applicableSeveral banks have revised their ATM charges this year after RBI increased the permissible charge 1/5SBI, the largest commercial banks of India provide 5 free ATM withdrawals in most of the regions except metro cities where the limit is 3. After that charges for an SBI ATM withdrawal in ₹5 and Non-SBI ATM withdrawal in ₹10. Daily transaction limit is set at minimum 100 to maximum 20,000. (Mint) 2/5Like SBI, PNB also offers 3 free ATM withdrawals in metro cities and 5 free ATM withdrawals in most of other regions. After that the bank charges ₹10 for ATM withdrawals. The daily limit of bank starts range from ₹25000 for classic cardholders to 50000 for gold and platinum cards. (HT) 3/5HDFC bank provides 5 free transactions across India and 3 free transactions in metro cities. The withdrawal limit here also depends upon the type of card starting from ₹10,000 to ₹25000. The bank also charges ₹125 for international ATM transactions, (MINT) 4/5ICICI Bank also follows the formula of 3 and 5 like other banks when it comes to free withdrawals. After that bank charges ₹21 for ATM withdrawal. If one is withdrawing from a non-ICICI ATM then charges are ₹5 per 1000 or ₹150 for a value above 25000 whichever is higher. The daily limit of ATM is ₹50,000. (Mint) 5/5Axis Bank follows the same 3 and 5 policy for free ATM withdrawals, After that the bank charges 21 as withdrawal fee, The daily limit of withdrawals at Axis bank is ₹40000 (MINT_PRINT)