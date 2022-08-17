OPEN APP

Cash withdrawal at ATMs: Check limit, charges and tax for top banks

5 Photos . Updated: 17 Aug 2022, 07:33 PM IST Livemint
  • Indian banks provide limited number of free withdrawals every year after which they levy a charge with taxes as applicable
  • Several banks have revised their ATM charges this year after RBI increased the permissible charge
SBI, the largest commercial banks of India provide 5 free ATM withdrawals in most of the regions except metro cities where the limit is 3. After that charges for an SBI ATM withdrawal in <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>5 and Non-SBI ATM withdrawal in <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>10. Daily transaction limit is set at minimum 100 to maximum 20,000. (Mint)
1/5SBI, the largest commercial banks of India provide 5 free ATM withdrawals in most of the regions except metro cities where the limit is 3. After that charges for an SBI ATM withdrawal in 5 and Non-SBI ATM withdrawal in 10. Daily transaction limit is set at minimum 100 to maximum 20,000. (Mint)
Like SBI, PNB also offers 3 free ATM withdrawals in metro cities and 5 free ATM withdrawals in most of other regions. After that the bank charges <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>10 for ATM withdrawals. The daily limit of bank starts range from <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>25000 for classic cardholders to 50000 for gold and platinum cards. (HT)
2/5Like SBI, PNB also offers 3 free ATM withdrawals in metro cities and 5 free ATM withdrawals in most of other regions. After that the bank charges 10 for ATM withdrawals. The daily limit of bank starts range from 25000 for classic cardholders to 50000 for gold and platinum cards. (HT)
HDFC bank provides 5 free transactions across India and 3 free transactions in metro cities. The withdrawal limit here also depends upon the type of card starting from <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>10,000 to <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>25000. The bank also charges <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>125 for international ATM transactions,  (MINT)
3/5HDFC bank provides 5 free transactions across India and 3 free transactions in metro cities. The withdrawal limit here also depends upon the type of card starting from 10,000 to 25000. The bank also charges 125 for international ATM transactions,  (MINT)
ICICI Bank also follows the formula of 3 and 5 like other banks when it comes to free withdrawals. After that bank charges <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>21 for ATM withdrawal. If one is withdrawing from a non-ICICI ATM then charges are <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>5 per 1000 or <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>150 for a value above 25000 whichever is higher. The daily limit of ATM is <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>50,000.   (Mint)
4/5ICICI Bank also follows the formula of 3 and 5 like other banks when it comes to free withdrawals. After that bank charges 21 for ATM withdrawal. If one is withdrawing from a non-ICICI ATM then charges are 5 per 1000 or 150 for a value above 25000 whichever is higher. The daily limit of ATM is 50,000.   (Mint)
Axis Bank follows the same 3 and 5 policy for free ATM withdrawals, After that the bank charges 21 as withdrawal fee, The daily limit of withdrawals at Axis bank is <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>40000 (MINT_PRINT)
5/5Axis Bank follows the same 3 and 5 policy for free ATM withdrawals, After that the bank charges 21 as withdrawal fee, The daily limit of withdrawals at Axis bank is 40000 (MINT_PRINT)
OTHER GALLERIES

Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My ReadsWatchlistFeedbackRedeem a Gift CardLogout