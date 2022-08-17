Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Readse-paperNewslettersIFSC Code Finder NewMintGenieFor You
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.
Sign out
e-paper
OPEN APP

Cash withdrawal at ATMs: Check limit, charges and tax for top banks

5 Photos . Updated: 17 Aug 2022, 07:33 PM IST Livemint

  • Indian banks provide limited number of free withdrawals every year after which they levy a charge with taxes as applicable
  • Several banks have revised their ATM charges this year after RBI increased the permissible charge

1/5SBI, the largest commercial banks of India provide 5 free ATM withdrawals in most of the regions except metro cities where the limit is 3. After that charges for an SBI ATM withdrawal in 5 and Non-SBI ATM withdrawal in 10. Daily transaction limit is set at minimum 100 to maximum 20,000.
<
2/5Like SBI, PNB also offers 3 free ATM withdrawals in metro cities and 5 free ATM withdrawals in most of other regions. After that the bank charges 10 for ATM withdrawals. The daily limit of bank starts range from 25000 for classic cardholders to 50000 for gold and platinum cards.
<
3/5HDFC bank provides 5 free transactions across India and 3 free transactions in metro cities. The withdrawal limit here also depends upon the type of card starting from 10,000 to 25000. The bank also charges 125 for international ATM transactions, 
<
4/5ICICI Bank also follows the formula of 3 and 5 like other banks when it comes to free withdrawals. After that bank charges 21 for ATM withdrawal. If one is withdrawing from a non-ICICI ATM then charges are 5 per 1000 or 150 for a value above 25000 whichever is higher. The daily limit of ATM is 50,000.  
<
5/5Axis Bank follows the same 3 and 5 policy for free ATM withdrawals, After that the bank charges 21 as withdrawal fee, The daily limit of withdrawals at Axis bank is 40000
<