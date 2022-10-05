OPEN APP

Celebrities chopping their hair in solidarity with protest in Iran | In Pics

6 Photos . Updated: 05 Oct 2022, 07:34 PM IST Livemint

Even celebrities entered the movement that has sta... more

After the death of Iranian woman Mahsa Amini, several women have chopped their hairs in protest. Many celebrities are now supporting the movement by chopping off their hair. (AP)
1/6After the death of Iranian woman Mahsa Amini, several women have chopped their hairs in protest. Many celebrities are now supporting the movement by chopping off their hair. (AP)
In an Instagram video French actresses including Juliette Binoche chopped off her hair in protest over the death of Mahsa Amini, (Instagram)
2/6In an Instagram video French actresses including Juliette Binoche chopped off her hair in protest over the death of Mahsa Amini, (Instagram)
Swedish lawmaker Abir Al-Sahlani cuts her hair as she delivers a speech during EU debate on Iran protests at the European Parliament in Strasbourg (via REUTERS)
3/6Swedish lawmaker Abir Al-Sahlani cuts her hair as she delivers a speech during EU debate on Iran protests at the European Parliament in Strasbourg (via REUTERS)
Turkish Singer Melek Mosso chopped her hair during a live show in solidarity with the protests in Iran against the death of Mahsa Amini (Twitter)
4/6Turkish Singer Melek Mosso chopped her hair during a live show in solidarity with the protests in Iran against the death of Mahsa Amini (Twitter)
Actress Marion Cotillard cuts her hair as a part of a protest following death of Iranian woman Mahsa Amini (via REUTERS)
5/6Actress Marion Cotillard cuts her hair as a part of a protest following death of Iranian woman Mahsa Amini (via REUTERS)
Actress Isabelle Huppert chopping her hair in solidarity with Iranian protests against the death of Mahsa Amini (Twitter)
6/6Actress Isabelle Huppert chopping her hair in solidarity with Iranian protests against the death of Mahsa Amini (Twitter)
OTHER GALLERIES

Recommended For You

Trending Stocks

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My ReadsWatchlistFeedbackRedeem a Gift CardLogout