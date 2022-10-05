Celebrities chopping their hair in solidarity with protest in Iran | In Pics

6 Photos . Updated: 05 Oct 2022, 07:34 PM IST

Even celebrities entered the movement that has started in Iran by chopping their hair to protest against the death of Iranian woman Mahsa Amini in the custody of morality police

1/6After the death of Iranian woman Mahsa Amini, several women have chopped their hairs in protest. Many celebrities are now supporting the movement by chopping off their hair.

2/6In an Instagram video French actresses including Juliette Binoche chopped off her hair in protest over the death of Mahsa Amini,

3/6Swedish lawmaker Abir Al-Sahlani cuts her hair as she delivers a speech during EU debate on Iran protests at the European Parliament in Strasbourg

4/6Turkish Singer Melek Mosso chopped her hair during a live show in solidarity with the protests in Iran against the death of Mahsa Amini

5/6Actress Marion Cotillard cuts her hair as a part of a protest following death of Iranian woman Mahsa Amini