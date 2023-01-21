OPEN APP
Centre releases stunning pictures of new Parliament building | In Pics

6 Photos . Updated: 21 Jan 2023, 03:39 AM IST Livemint
  • The new Parliament building is being constructed under the revamped Central Vista Project
  • PM Modi laid the foundation stone of the new Parliament building in December 2020
Parliament building is likely to be open by January end as the last-minute preparations are underway (PTI)
The new Parliament building is part of the Central Vista Project which is being implemented by the Union Ministry of Urban Housing and Development (PTI)
Tata Projects Ltd is constructing the new Parliament building which will have a grand constitution hall to showcase India's democratic heritage, a lounge for members of Parliament, a library, multiple committee rooms, dining areas and ample parking space. (PTI)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi had laid the foundation stone of the new Parliament building in December 2020 (PTI)
Concept picture of the constitutional hall in the new Parliament building built under the Central Vista Project.  (PTI)
Concept Picture of the Parliament library in the new Parliament building built under the Central Vista Project (PTI)
