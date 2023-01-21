Centre releases stunning pictures of new Parliament building | In Pics 6 Photos . Updated: 21 Jan 2023, 03:39 AM IST Livemint The new Parliament building is being constructed under the revamped Central Vista ProjectPM Modi laid the foundation stone of the new Parliament building in December 2020 1/6Parliament building is likely to be open by January end as the last-minute preparations are underway 2/6The new Parliament building is part of the Central Vista Project which is being implemented by the Union Ministry of Urban Housing and Development 3/6Tata Projects Ltd is constructing the new Parliament building which will have a grand constitution hall to showcase India's democratic heritage, a lounge for members of Parliament, a library, multiple committee rooms, dining areas and ample parking space. 4/6Prime Minister Narendra Modi had laid the foundation stone of the new Parliament building in December 2020 5/6Concept picture of the constitutional hall in the new Parliament building built under the Central Vista Project. 6/6Concept Picture of the Parliament library in the new Parliament building built under the Central Vista Project