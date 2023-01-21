Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Home / Photos / Centre releases stunning pictures of new Parliament building | In Pics

Centre releases stunning pictures of new Parliament building | In Pics

6 Photos . Updated: 21 Jan 2023, 03:39 AM IST Livemint

  • The new Parliament building is being constructed under the revamped Central Vista Project
  • PM Modi laid the foundation stone of the new Parliament building in December 2020

1/6Parliament building is likely to be open by January end as the last-minute preparations are underway
2/6The new Parliament building is part of the Central Vista Project which is being implemented by the Union Ministry of Urban Housing and Development
3/6Tata Projects Ltd is constructing the new Parliament building which will have a grand constitution hall to showcase India's democratic heritage, a lounge for members of Parliament, a library, multiple committee rooms, dining areas and ample parking space.
4/6Prime Minister Narendra Modi had laid the foundation stone of the new Parliament building in December 2020
5/6Concept picture of the constitutional hall in the new Parliament building built under the Central Vista Project. 
6/6Concept Picture of the Parliament library in the new Parliament building built under the Central Vista Project