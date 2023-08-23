comScore
OPEN IN APP
Active Stocks
Wed Aug 23 2023 15:59:49
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 118.9 1.15%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 221.5 -0.02%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 613.6 -1.01%
  1. Axis Bank share price
  2. 978.8 2.23%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 576.9 1.51%
Business News/ Photos / Chandrayaan-3: India makes historic landing on Moon's South Pole | In Pics

Chandrayaan-3: India makes historic landing on Moon's South Pole | In Pics

9 Photos . Updated: 23 Aug 2023, 07:38 PM IST Livemint
  • Chandrayaan-3 Moon Landing Successful: India's Chandrayaan-3 created history on Wednesday with successful landing on the South Pole of lunar surface 
Earthen lamps are lit in a formation that reads Chandrayaan at Assi Ghat in Varanasi
1/9Earthen lamps are lit in a formation that reads Chandrayaan at Assi Ghat in Varanasi
A view of the Chandrayaan-3 lander Vikram. (HT_PRINT)
2/9A view of the Chandrayaan-3 lander Vikram. (HT_PRINT)
Scientists and other officials watch the live telecast of the Chandrayaan-3 lander Vikram's soft-landing on the Moon's South Pole during Chandrayaan-3 Mission (ANI)
3/9Scientists and other officials watch the live telecast of the Chandrayaan-3 lander Vikram's soft-landing on the Moon's South Pole during Chandrayaan-3 Mission (ANI)
People celebrate the successful landing of ISRO's Chandrayaan-3 on the lunar surface of the Moon, in Patna 
4/9People celebrate the successful landing of ISRO's Chandrayaan-3 on the lunar surface of the Moon, in Patna 
People celebrate ISRO's lunar mission Chandrayaan-3's successful soft landing on the Moon's surface, at B M Birla Planetarium, Kotturpuram, in Chennai
5/9People celebrate ISRO's lunar mission Chandrayaan-3's successful soft landing on the Moon's surface, at B M Birla Planetarium, Kotturpuram, in Chennai
Indian women celebrate the soft-landing of Chandrayaan-3 lander Vikram on the Moon's South Pole during Chandrayaan-3 Mission, at Nehru Planetorium in New Delhi (Ishant )
6/9Indian women celebrate the soft-landing of Chandrayaan-3 lander Vikram on the Moon's South Pole during Chandrayaan-3 Mission, at Nehru Planetorium in New Delhi (Ishant )
Schoolchildren celebrate the successful landing of spacecraft Chandrayaan-3 on the moon, in a school in Guwahati, India
7/9Schoolchildren celebrate the successful landing of spacecraft Chandrayaan-3 on the moon, in a school in Guwahati, India
Indian people cheer as they celebrate the soft-landing of Chandrayaan-3 lander Vikram on the Moon's South Pole during Chandrayaan-3 Mission, at Nehru Planetorium
8/9Indian people cheer as they celebrate the soft-landing of Chandrayaan-3 lander Vikram on the Moon's South Pole during Chandrayaan-3 Mission, at Nehru Planetorium
A girl stands with the Indian national flag as she watches a live telecast of the landing of Chandrayaan-3, or “moon craft” in Sanskrit, in Mumbai (AP)
9/9A girl stands with the Indian national flag as she watches a live telecast of the landing of Chandrayaan-3, or “moon craft” in Sanskrit, in Mumbai (AP)
OTHER GALLERIES
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App