Chandrayaan-3: India makes historic landing on Moon's South Pole | In Pics 9 Photos . Updated: 23 Aug 2023, 07:38 PM IST Livemint Chandrayaan-3 Moon Landing Successful: India's Chandrayaan-3 created history on Wednesday with successful landing on the South Pole of lunar surface 1/9Earthen lamps are lit in a formation that reads Chandrayaan at Assi Ghat in Varanasi 2/9A view of the Chandrayaan-3 lander Vikram. 3/9Scientists and other officials watch the live telecast of the Chandrayaan-3 lander Vikram's soft-landing on the Moon's South Pole during Chandrayaan-3 Mission 4/9People celebrate the successful landing of ISRO's Chandrayaan-3 on the lunar surface of the Moon, in Patna 5/9People celebrate ISRO's lunar mission Chandrayaan-3's successful soft landing on the Moon's surface, at B M Birla Planetarium, Kotturpuram, in Chennai 6/9Indian women celebrate the soft-landing of Chandrayaan-3 lander Vikram on the Moon's South Pole during Chandrayaan-3 Mission, at Nehru Planetorium in New Delhi 7/9Schoolchildren celebrate the successful landing of spacecraft Chandrayaan-3 on the moon, in a school in Guwahati, India 8/9Indian people cheer as they celebrate the soft-landing of Chandrayaan-3 lander Vikram on the Moon's South Pole during Chandrayaan-3 Mission, at Nehru Planetorium 9/9A girl stands with the Indian national flag as she watches a live telecast of the landing of Chandrayaan-3, or “moon craft” in Sanskrit, in Mumbai