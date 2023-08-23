Hello User
Business News/ Photos / Chandrayaan-3: India makes historic landing on Moon's South Pole | In Pics

9 Photos . Updated: 23 Aug 2023, 07:38 PM IST Livemint

  • Chandrayaan-3 Moon Landing Successful: India's Chandrayaan-3 created history on Wednesday with successful landing on the South Pole of lunar surface 

1/9Earthen lamps are lit in a formation that reads Chandrayaan at Assi Ghat in Varanasi
2/9A view of the Chandrayaan-3 lander Vikram.
3/9Scientists and other officials watch the live telecast of the Chandrayaan-3 lander Vikram's soft-landing on the Moon's South Pole during Chandrayaan-3 Mission
4/9People celebrate the successful landing of ISRO's Chandrayaan-3 on the lunar surface of the Moon, in Patna 
5/9People celebrate ISRO's lunar mission Chandrayaan-3's successful soft landing on the Moon's surface, at B M Birla Planetarium, Kotturpuram, in Chennai
6/9Indian women celebrate the soft-landing of Chandrayaan-3 lander Vikram on the Moon's South Pole during Chandrayaan-3 Mission, at Nehru Planetorium in New Delhi
7/9Schoolchildren celebrate the successful landing of spacecraft Chandrayaan-3 on the moon, in a school in Guwahati, India
8/9Indian people cheer as they celebrate the soft-landing of Chandrayaan-3 lander Vikram on the Moon's South Pole during Chandrayaan-3 Mission, at Nehru Planetorium
9/9A girl stands with the Indian national flag as she watches a live telecast of the landing of Chandrayaan-3, or “moon craft” in Sanskrit, in Mumbai
