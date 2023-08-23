comScore
OPEN IN APP
Active Stocks
Wed Aug 23 2023 14:50:08
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 118.95 1.19%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 222 0.2%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 615.8 -0.65%
  1. Axis Bank share price
  2. 979.2 2.27%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 576.6 1.46%
Business News/ Photos / Chandrayaan-3 landing update: ISRO releases stunning pictures from Moon mission | In Pics

Chandrayaan-3 landing update: ISRO releases stunning pictures from Moon mission | In Pics

7 Photos . Updated: 23 Aug 2023, 02:55 PM IST Livemint
  • Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) is just hours away from creating history with Chandrayaan-3 set to land on lunar's south pole 
  • The Lander Module ‘Vikram’ is scheduled to land today at 6:04 PM
Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) tweets this photo sharing an update on the Chandrayaan-3 mission that is all set to initiate the Automatic Landing Sequence (ALS)  (ISRO twitter)
1/7Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) tweets this photo sharing an update on the Chandrayaan-3 mission that is all set to initiate the Automatic Landing Sequence (ALS)  (ISRO twitter)
Lunar far side area captured by the Lander Hazard Detection and Avoidance Camera (LHDAC) onboard ISRO's ‘Chandrayaan-3’ (PTI)
2/7Lunar far side area captured by the Lander Hazard Detection and Avoidance Camera (LHDAC) onboard ISRO's ‘Chandrayaan-3’ (PTI)
Lunar far side area captured by the Lander Hazard Detection and Avoidance Camera (LHDAC) onboard ISRO's ‘Chandrayaan-3’ (PTI)
3/7Lunar far side area captured by the Lander Hazard Detection and Avoidance Camera (LHDAC) onboard ISRO's ‘Chandrayaan-3’ (PTI)
Lunar far side area captured by the Lander Hazard Detection and Avoidance Camera (LHDAC) onboard ISRO's ‘Chandrayaan-3’ (PTI)
4/7Lunar far side area captured by the Lander Hazard Detection and Avoidance Camera (LHDAC) onboard ISRO's ‘Chandrayaan-3’ (PTI)
Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) tweets this photo sharing an update on the Chandrayaan-3 mission that is all set to initiate the Automatic Landing Sequence (ALS) awaiting the arrival of Lander Module (LM) (ISRO twitter)
5/7Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) tweets this photo sharing an update on the Chandrayaan-3 mission that is all set to initiate the Automatic Landing Sequence (ALS) awaiting the arrival of Lander Module (LM) (ISRO twitter)
An illustration showing ISRO's 'Chandrayaan-3' after the orbit of Landing Module (LM) was successfully reduced to 25 km x 134 km (PTI)
6/7An illustration showing ISRO's 'Chandrayaan-3' after the orbit of Landing Module (LM) was successfully reduced to 25 km x 134 km (PTI)
An illustration showing the soft landing of ISRO's 'Chandrayaan-3' on the surface of the moon (PTI)
7/7An illustration showing the soft landing of ISRO's 'Chandrayaan-3' on the surface of the moon (PTI)
OTHER GALLERIES
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App