Chandrayaan-3 landing update: ISRO releases stunning pictures from Moon mission | In Pics

Chandrayaan-3 landing update: ISRO releases stunning pictures from Moon mission | In Pics

7 Photos . Updated: 23 Aug 2023, 02:55 PM IST Livemint

  • Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) is just hours away from creating history with Chandrayaan-3 set to land on lunar's south pole 
  • The Lander Module ‘Vikram’ is scheduled to land today at 6:04 PM

1/7Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) tweets this photo sharing an update on the Chandrayaan-3 mission that is all set to initiate the Automatic Landing Sequence (ALS) 
2/7Lunar far side area captured by the Lander Hazard Detection and Avoidance Camera (LHDAC) onboard ISRO's ‘Chandrayaan-3’
3/7Lunar far side area captured by the Lander Hazard Detection and Avoidance Camera (LHDAC) onboard ISRO's ‘Chandrayaan-3’
4/7Lunar far side area captured by the Lander Hazard Detection and Avoidance Camera (LHDAC) onboard ISRO's ‘Chandrayaan-3’
5/7Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) tweets this photo sharing an update on the Chandrayaan-3 mission that is all set to initiate the Automatic Landing Sequence (ALS) awaiting the arrival of Lander Module (LM)
6/7An illustration showing ISRO's 'Chandrayaan-3' after the orbit of Landing Module (LM) was successfully reduced to 25 km x 134 km
7/7An illustration showing the soft landing of ISRO's 'Chandrayaan-3' on the surface of the moon
