Business News/ Photos / Chenab Bridge inauguration: A photo tour of world's highest railway arch structure to be opened by PM Modi on June 6

Chenab Bridge inauguration: A photo tour of world's highest railway arch structure to be opened by PM Modi on June 6

6 Photos . Updated: 03 Jun 2025, 04:25 PM IST Livemint

PM Narendra Modi will open the Chenab Bridge in Jammu and Kashmir, the world’s highest railway arch structure, on 6 June. The engineering marvel marks a transformative chapter in India's infrastructural landscape, promising greater connectivity, economic growth and social integration.

A train engine passes through the Chenab Rail Bridge over the Chenab River in the Reasi district of Jammu and Kashmir. The bridge will be inaugurated by PM Modi on June 6.  (PTI)

1/6A train engine passes through the Chenab Rail Bridge over the Chenab River in the Reasi district of Jammu and Kashmir. The bridge will be inaugurated by PM Modi on June 6.  (PTI)

The Chenab Rail Bridge over the Chenab River in Reasi district is acclaimed to be the highest railway bridge in the world.  (PTI)

2/6The Chenab Rail Bridge over the Chenab River in Reasi district is acclaimed to be the highest railway bridge in the world.  (PTI)

The Chenab bridge is built to withstand winds up to 260 kmph and designed for a lifespan of 120 years. It also passed mandatory tests such as high-velocity winds, extreme temperatures, earthquakes, and hydrological impacts. (PTI)

3/6The Chenab bridge is built to withstand winds up to 260 kmph and designed for a lifespan of 120 years. It also passed mandatory tests such as high-velocity winds, extreme temperatures, earthquakes, and hydrological impacts. (PTI)

The Chenab Rail Bridge is a part of the Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla Railway Link. It is built to withstand nature’s toughest tests.  (PTI)

4/6The Chenab Rail Bridge is a part of the Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla Railway Link. It is built to withstand nature’s toughest tests.  (PTI)

India's vision of building the world's highest railway bridge will be fulfilled in three days. According to Union Minister Jitendra Singh, the bridge's arch-shaped design will make it an architectural marvel.  (Photo: Ministry of Railways/Twitter)

5/6India's vision of building the world's highest railway bridge will be fulfilled in three days. According to Union Minister Jitendra Singh, the bridge's arch-shaped design will make it an architectural marvel.  (Photo: Ministry of Railways/Twitter)

A security personnel stands guard on the Chenab Rail Bridge over the Chenab River, ahead of its inauguration in Jammu and Kashmir.  (PTI)

6/6A security personnel stands guard on the Chenab Rail Bridge over the Chenab River, ahead of its inauguration in Jammu and Kashmir.  (PTI)

