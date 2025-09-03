China Military Parade 2025: Xi, Putin, Kim unite in defiant show of strength as Beijing displays advanced weaponry

14 Photos . Updated: 03 Sept 2025, 04:28 pm IST

China’s 2025 military parade showcased advanced weapons and massive troop displays as Xi, Putin and Kim projected unity amid escalating global tensions.

1/14Xi Jinping said the world was facing a choice between peace or war as he held China’s largest-ever military parade, joined by Vladimir Putin and Kim Jong-un in a show of defiance to the west. (AFP)

2/14Putin and Kim, the authoritarian leaders of Russia and North Korea, were among dozens of world leaders who attended the parade (AFP)

3/14Other attendees included Belarus president Aleksandr Lukashenko, Iranian president Masoud Pezashkian, Indonesian president Prabowo Subianto and Myanmar junta chief Min Aung Hlaing. (via REUTERS)

4/14Kim Jong UN's daughter made her international debut alongsaide her father, cementing further reports of succession as the North Korean premiere (AFP)

5/14A soldier stands guard as the air and missile defense group displays the HQ-22A missile defense systems during a military parade to mark the 80th anniversary of the end of World War Two, in Beijing, China, September 3, 2025. (REUTERS)

6/14Military band members perform during a flag-raising ceremony at a military parade to mark the 80th anniversary of the end of World War Two, in Beijing, China September 3, 2025. (via REUTERS)

7/14China's President Xi Jinping inspects the troops during a military parade marking the 80th anniversary of victory over Japan and the end of World War II, in Beijing�s Tiananmen Square on September 3, 2025. (AFP)

8/14Soldiers participate in a military parade to mark the 80th anniversary of the end of World War Two, in Beijing, China, September 3, 2025. (REUTERS)

9/14Maritime operations group displays YJ-15 hypersonic anti-ship missiles during a military parade to mark the 80th anniversary of the end of World War Two, in Beijing, China, September 3, 2025. (REUTERS)

10/14A member of the People's Liberation Army stands as Unmanned operations group displays unmanned land drones during a military parade to mark the 80th anniversary of the end of World War Two, in Beijing, China, September 3, 2025. (REUTERS)

11/14Strategic strike group displays CJ-20A cruise missiles during a military parade to mark the 80th anniversary of the end of World War Two, in Beijing, China, September 3, 2025. (REUTERS)

12/14KJ-500A airborne early warning and control (AEW&C) aircraft and Shenyang J-16 jet fighters fly over Tiananmen Square during a military parade to mark the 80th anniversary of the end of World War Two, in Beijing, China, September 3, 2025. (REUTERS)

13/14Military personnel take part in a military parade to commemorate the 80th anniversary of Japan's World War II surrender held in front of Tiananmen Gate in Beijing, Wednesday, Sept. 3, 2025. (AP)