Business News/ Photos / China Military Parade 2025: Xi, Putin, Kim unite in defiant show of strength as Beijing displays advanced weaponry

China Military Parade 2025: Xi, Putin, Kim unite in defiant show of strength as Beijing displays advanced weaponry

14 Photos . Updated: 03 Sept 2025, 04:28 pm IST Livemint

China’s 2025 military parade showcased advanced weapons and massive troop displays as Xi, Putin and Kim projected unity amid escalating global tensions.

Xi Jinping said the world was facing a choice between peace or war as he held China’s largest-ever military parade, joined by Vladimir Putin and Kim Jong-un in a show of defiance to the west. (AFP)

1/14Xi Jinping said the world was facing a choice between peace or war as he held China’s largest-ever military parade, joined by Vladimir Putin and Kim Jong-un in a show of defiance to the west. (AFP)

Putin and Kim, the authoritarian leaders of Russia and North Korea, were among dozens of world leaders who attended the parade (AFP)

2/14Putin and Kim, the authoritarian leaders of Russia and North Korea, were among dozens of world leaders who attended the parade (AFP)

Other attendees included Belarus president Aleksandr Lukashenko, Iranian president Masoud Pezashkian, Indonesian president Prabowo Subianto and Myanmar junta chief Min Aung Hlaing. (via REUTERS)

3/14Other attendees included Belarus president Aleksandr Lukashenko, Iranian president Masoud Pezashkian, Indonesian president Prabowo Subianto and Myanmar junta chief Min Aung Hlaing. (via REUTERS)

Kim Jong UN's daughter made her international debut alongsaide her father, cementing further reports of succession as the North Korean premiere (AFP)

4/14Kim Jong UN's daughter made her international debut alongsaide her father, cementing further reports of succession as the North Korean premiere (AFP)

A soldier stands guard as the air and missile defense group displays the HQ-22A missile defense systems during a military parade to mark the 80th anniversary of the end of World War Two, in Beijing, China, September 3, 2025. (REUTERS)

5/14A soldier stands guard as the air and missile defense group displays the HQ-22A missile defense systems during a military parade to mark the 80th anniversary of the end of World War Two, in Beijing, China, September 3, 2025. (REUTERS)

Military band members perform during a flag-raising ceremony at a military parade to mark the 80th anniversary of the end of World War Two, in Beijing, China September 3, 2025.  (via REUTERS)

6/14Military band members perform during a flag-raising ceremony at a military parade to mark the 80th anniversary of the end of World War Two, in Beijing, China September 3, 2025.  (via REUTERS)

China's President Xi Jinping inspects the troops during a military parade marking the 80th anniversary of victory over Japan and the end of World War II, in Beijing�s Tiananmen Square on September 3, 2025. (AFP)

7/14China's President Xi Jinping inspects the troops during a military parade marking the 80th anniversary of victory over Japan and the end of World War II, in Beijing�s Tiananmen Square on September 3, 2025. (AFP)

Soldiers participate in a military parade to mark the 80th anniversary of the end of World War Two, in Beijing, China, September 3, 2025.  (REUTERS)

8/14Soldiers participate in a military parade to mark the 80th anniversary of the end of World War Two, in Beijing, China, September 3, 2025.  (REUTERS)

Maritime operations group displays YJ-15 hypersonic anti-ship missiles during a military parade to mark the 80th anniversary of the end of World War Two, in Beijing, China, September 3, 2025. (REUTERS)

9/14Maritime operations group displays YJ-15 hypersonic anti-ship missiles during a military parade to mark the 80th anniversary of the end of World War Two, in Beijing, China, September 3, 2025. (REUTERS)

A member of the People's Liberation Army stands as Unmanned operations group displays unmanned land drones during a military parade to mark the 80th anniversary of the end of World War Two, in Beijing, China, September 3, 2025.  (REUTERS)

10/14A member of the People's Liberation Army stands as Unmanned operations group displays unmanned land drones during a military parade to mark the 80th anniversary of the end of World War Two, in Beijing, China, September 3, 2025.  (REUTERS)

Strategic strike group displays CJ-20A cruise missiles during a military parade to mark the 80th anniversary of the end of World War Two, in Beijing, China, September 3, 2025.  (REUTERS)

11/14Strategic strike group displays CJ-20A cruise missiles during a military parade to mark the 80th anniversary of the end of World War Two, in Beijing, China, September 3, 2025.  (REUTERS)

KJ-500A airborne early warning and control (AEW&C) aircraft and Shenyang J-16 jet fighters fly over Tiananmen Square during a military parade to mark the 80th anniversary of the end of World War Two, in Beijing, China, September 3, 2025. (REUTERS)

12/14KJ-500A airborne early warning and control (AEW&C) aircraft and Shenyang J-16 jet fighters fly over Tiananmen Square during a military parade to mark the 80th anniversary of the end of World War Two, in Beijing, China, September 3, 2025. (REUTERS)

Military personnel take part in a military parade to commemorate the 80th anniversary of Japan's World War II surrender held in front of Tiananmen Gate in Beijing, Wednesday, Sept. 3, 2025.  (AP)

13/14Military personnel take part in a military parade to commemorate the 80th anniversary of Japan's World War II surrender held in front of Tiananmen Gate in Beijing, Wednesday, Sept. 3, 2025.  (AP)

Military personnel take part in a military parade to commemorate the 80th anniversary of Japan's World War II surrender held in front of Tiananmen Gate in Beijing, Wednesday, Sept. 3, 2025.  (AP)

14/14Military personnel take part in a military parade to commemorate the 80th anniversary of Japan's World War II surrender held in front of Tiananmen Gate in Beijing, Wednesday, Sept. 3, 2025.  (AP)

