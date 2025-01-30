Chinese New Year 2025: Millions bid farewell to the Year of Dragon and usher in the Year of Snake | See Photos

14 Photos . Updated: 30 Jan 2025, 09:53 AM IST

Chinese New Year 2025: Hundreds of millions of people welcomed the Year of the Dragon on January 29. The Chinese New Year has marked the beginning of eight consecutive public holidays for 2025.

1/14Chinese New Year 2025 marked the beginning of new year on January 29 as per lunar calender. The ocassion is celebrated with huge joy and fervour across China. (AFP)

2/14Several people celebrate Chinese New Year by share meals, attend traditional performances, and set off firecrackers and fireworks. (AFP)

3/14Now, Chinese will enjoy eight consecutive public holidays for the 2025 Spring Festival. (AP)

4/14The festival marks huge celebration across the country. During Chinese New Year 2025 celebrations train stations and airports across the country have been jam-packed for weeks. (PTI)

5/14Chinese New Year celebration also provides an opportunity for people to return their home and spend the holidays with their loved ones. (REUTERS)

6/14Chinese New Year was also celebrated in parts of India by members of the Chinese community. In Mumbai, members of the Chinese community celebrated the Chinese New Year at Kwan Kung Temple, the city's only Chinese temple, at Mazgaon, in Mumbai. (PTI)

7/14A devotee offers prayers during the celebration of the Chinese New Year at Kwan Kung Temple, the city's only Chinese temple, at Mazgaon, in Mumbai, Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2025. (PTI)

8/14Chinese New Year is also celebrated in other South Asian countries including Laos, Cambodia, etc. Cambodian ethnic Chinese people perform a dragon dance in front of Royal Palace in Phnom Penh, Cambodia (AP)

9/14Malaysian ethnic Chinese pray on the first day of Lunar New Year at Guandi Temple, in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2025 (AP)

10/14A Malaysian ethnic Chinese family takes picture on the first day of Lunar New Year at Guandi Temple, in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. (AP)

11/14Dancers march with a dragon puppet during Chinese Lunar New Year celebrations in Havana. (AP)

12/14Dragon and lion dancers perform for the crowd on a street on the first day of the Lunar New Year of the Snake at Chinatown in Manila. Hundreds of millions of people across Asia celebrate the Lunar New Year with their families on January 29, as they bid farewell to the Year of the Dragon and usher in the Year of the Snake. (AFP)

13/14Local residents in a lion costume perform during the celebration on the eve of the Lunar New Year in the area known as Chinatown in Washington, U.S (REUTERS)