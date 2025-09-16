Cloudburst, heavy rain wreak havoc in Shimla, Dehradun and Guwahati — nature’s fury in pics

Idols of lord Vishwakarma covered with plastic to protect them from rain, in a waterlogged street, on the eve of 'Vishwakarma Puja', in Guwahati, Assam, on Tuesday.
Idols of Lord Vishwakarma kept for sale at a flooded street after rains, in Guwahati.
People wade through a waterlogged road after heavy rainfall at Anil Nagar, in Guwahati on Tuesday.
A vegetable vendor wades through a waterlogged road after heavy rainfall at Anil Nagar, in Guwahati on Tuesday.
Rikshaw-pullers wade through a waterlogged road after heavy rainfall at Anil Nagar, in Guwahati on Tuesday.
A vehicle crushed under debris following a landslide triggered by heavy rain, in Shimla, on Tuesday.
Wreckage of vehicles lay at the site of a landslide triggered by heavy rains, in Shimla.
Vehicles and debris lie at the site of a landslide triggered by heavy rains in Shimla.
A man passes through uprooted trees and damaged vehicles due to a landslide triggered by heavy rainfall, in Shimla on Tuesday.
A view of a car trapped under the debris following a landslide triggered by heavy rainfall, in Shimla on Tuesday.
Debris with floodwaters enters the Main Market, causing damage to hotels, shops and vehicles following continuous rainfall, in Dehradun on Tuesday.
Tapkeshwar Mahadev temple is inundated as the Tamsa river swells after heavy rainfall, in Dehradun on Tuesday.
A house falls apart as continuous rainfall triggers a cloudburst, at Sahastradhara area in Dehradun on Tuesday.
People wade through a waterlogged area after heavy rainfall, in Dehradun on Tuesday.
A view of a damaged locality as continuous rainfall triggers a cloudburst, at Sahastradhara area in Dehradun on tuesday